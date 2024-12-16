Kane Williamson Scripts History: First Batter In Test Cricket To Achieve This Record - Check Here

NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson’s dominance in Test cricket continued as the New Zealand skipper reached his 33rd Test century during the second innings of the third Test against England on December 16 at Hamilton’s Seddon Park. His remarkable knock, achieved in just 137 balls and sealed with a six, showcased his determination as New Zealand fought to avoid a series whitewash after losing the first two games.

Record Breaking Milestone

Williamson’s century was more than just a personal milestone; it marked an unparalleled achievement in the history of Test cricket. He became the first batter to score centuries in five consecutive matches on the same ground in Test cricket's 147-year history. His run of scores at Hamilton is astonishing:

200 vs Bangladesh (2019)

104 vs England (2019)

251 vs West Indies (2020)

133 vs South Africa (2024)

156 vs England (2024)

This incredible feat further solidified Williamson’s love affair with Seddon Park, where he now boasts seven Test centuries.

Williamson Joins Elite List

Williamson is on the verge of joining an exclusive club of players who average over 100 at a particular venue (minimum 15 innings). Legends such as Mahela Jayawardene (Colombo SSC), Don Bradman (Melbourne), Jacques Kallis (Cape Town), and Kumar Sangakkara (Colombo SSC) hold similar distinctions.

His seven centuries at Hamilton put him on par with iconic players like Michael Clarke (Adelaide), Joe Root (Lord’s), and Jayawardene (Galle). Only a few players—Jayawardene (11, Colombo SSC), Bradman (9, Melbourne), Kallis (9, Cape Town), and Sangakkara (8, Colombo SSC)—have achieved more centuries at a single venue.

Williamson’s mastery at home is unparalleled in New Zealand cricket history. He became the first player to score 20 Test centuries on home soil. Ross Taylor (12) and John Wright (10) are the only others to have reached double figures for New Zealand in home Tests.

Williamson’s consistency extends across formats. He has now equaled Taylor’s record of 24 international centuries at home, the most by a New Zealander.

Third Fastest to 33 Test Centuries

Achieving his 33rd century in just 186 innings, Williamson is the third-fastest in Test history, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (178) and Ricky Ponting (183). No player in cricket history has reached 33 centuries faster than Williamson in terms of innings played.

Williamson’s tally of 20 Test centuries in a single country places him alongside legends like Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Kumar Sangakkara. Only Mahela Jayawardene (23, Colombo SSC), Tendulkar (22, India), and a select few have managed more centuries in a single country.

With every match, Williamson continues to rewrite records and inspire cricket fans worldwide. His consistency, adaptability, and hunger for runs cement his place among the game’s greatest Test batters.