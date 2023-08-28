In the world of cricket, there are few captains as revered and respected as Kane Williamson. However, the cricketing world held its collective breath when Williamson suffered a knee injury during the IPL 2023. Now, with just two weeks left until New Zealand must submit their preliminary squad for the ICC ODI World Cup, the question on everyone's mind is whether the Kiwi skipper will make the cut.

The Injury Setback

The injury, sustained during a fielding mishap in March, initially seemed to jeopardize Williamson's chances of leading New Zealand in the upcoming ODI World Cup. However, the 33-year-old has been on a determined path to recovery, recently making significant strides in his rehabilitation.

The Countdown to Squad Selection

Teams participating in the ICC ODI World Cup are required to submit their preliminary squads by September 5, followed by the final squad list due by the September 28 cut-off date. Any changes post this date necessitate approval from the ICC, making these deadlines crucial for player selection.

Gary Stead's Assessment

New Zealand's head coach, Gary Stead, expressed optimism about Williamson's progress. He stated, "We've got about two weeks from now until we name that side. (We are) going to give him every chance and use that full amount of time. He's in full rehab mode, he's back batting in the nets again, which is great to see. He's progressing really well, but again there's a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets to where we need him to be."

Williamson's Crucial Role

Kane Williamson's significance to the New Zealand team cannot be overstated. In the previous ICC ODI World Cup, he showcased his class with two centuries and two half-centuries. Under his leadership, New Zealand reached the final, where they narrowly missed out on their first World Cup title in a thrilling match against England at Lord’s.

The Dilemma

Coach Gary Stead acknowledges the dilemma they face: "There's a chance that even if Kane was named, he wouldn't be available right at the start of the tournament. But he also might be, and he also might not be ready." This uncertainty leaves New Zealand with tough decisions to make.

The Bigger Picture

Williamson himself is aware of the balancing act. He emphasized, "It's still a little bit of crystal-ball gazing where he will be at. Yes, of course, we want him at the World Cup, but there is that bigger picture in mind that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career."