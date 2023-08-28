Meet Salman Irshad Khan: The Pakistani Pacer Lighting Up CPL 2023 With A Lasith Malinga-esque Action

In the scorching heat of the Caribbean, one Pakistani fast bowler has been making headlines with his fiery pace and remarkable performances. Salman Irshad Khan, known as Salman Irshad, has set the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 ablaze with his stunning display of quick bowling. Drawing comparisons to the legendary Lasith Malinga for his unique action, Irshad has become a force to be reckoned with in T20 cricket. Let's dive into the journey of this rising star in the world of cricket.

Salman Irshad's cricketing journey began with the AJK Jaguars in the National T20 Cup. However, his debut was far from perfect as he went wicketless and scored a golden duck. It was a tough start, but he was determined to make a mark.

First-Class Debut Heroics

Irshad's first-class debut for Northern against Sindh in the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy showcased his potential. Despite not contributing much with the bat, he made a significant impact with the ball, picking up crucial wickets. Northern emerged victorious, and Irshad's journey in professional cricket had truly begun.

The PSL Breakthrough

Irshad's talent didn't go unnoticed. Lahore Qalandars spotted him during a talent hunt in Azad Kashmir. His ability to consistently bowl at speeds over 140kmph impressed former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Irshad made his PSL debut in 2018 and immediately gained fame by dismissing the experienced Misbah-ul-Haq on his first delivery. Over the years, Irshad continued to be a key figure for Lahore Qalandars and later, Lahore Qalandars. His remarkable performances in the PSL earned him recognition as one of the breakout stars of the 2022 PSL, finishing as Peshawar Zalmi's highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

Consistency Across Leagues

Irshad's prowess wasn't limited to the PSL. He was selected by Dhaka Dominators in the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League draft, further showcasing his global appeal. However, it was in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) that Irshad truly shone.

CPL 2023: Salman Irshad's Spectacular Over

In a CPL 2023 clash between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Salman Irshad produced a spellbinding over that turned the game on its head. The Patriots were off to a promising start until Irshad took center stage in the fourth over. He dismissed key batsmen, including Andre Fletcher and Ambati Rayudu, leaving the Patriots struggling at 37/4.

Irshad's spell began with the dismissal of Fletcher, inducing an edge that was expertly caught by the wicketkeeper. His fiery deliveries continued to trouble the batsmen, resulting in more wickets, including that of Rayudu. Irshad's final figures for the game were an impressive 4/27 in his allotted four overs.

Tallawahs Cruise to Victory

In response, the Jamaica Tallawahs' openers set the tone for a comfortable chase. Brandon King and Kirk McKenzie's explosive batting ensured the Tallawahs reached their target with ease. King's blazing half-century and Shamarh Brooks' contributions guided them to an eight-wicket victory.