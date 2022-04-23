KKR all-rounder Andre Russell bowled just one over for the team, and that too the 20th over but he finished with 4 wickets.

He picked up for wickets in the last over of the innings. becoming the first player to take 4 or more wickets off the only over bowled in men's T20 cricket.

He dismissed Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal to achieve this record.

Take a look at fans reactions:

Four in the final over!!!! Andre Russell at the death!! Woah! _ What a damn over! Brilliant! #KKRvGT — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 23, 2022