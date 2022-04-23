हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

KKR vs GT IPL 2022: Andre Russell picks 4 wickets in single over to make unique record, check fans' reactions

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell bowled just one over for the team, and that too the 20th over but he finished with 4 wickets.

KKR vs GT IPL 2022: Andre Russell picks 4 wickets in single over to make unique record, check fans&#039; reactions
Source: Twitter

He picked up for wickets in the last over of the innings. becoming the first player to take 4 or more wickets off the only over bowled in men's T20 cricket.

He picked up for wickets in the last over of the innings. becoming the first player to take 4 or more wickets off the only over bowled in men's T20 cricket.

He dismissed Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal to achieve this record. 

Take a look at fans reactions:  

