KKR Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royak Challengers Bengaluru In Eden Gardens, 330PM IST, Kolkata

KKR take on RCB today in Match 36 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. We are halfway into the league and RCB are still looking for their second win of the season. That tells you about the kind of campaign they have had so far. Apart from Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, no one really have stepped up for them on a consistent basis. On the other hand, KKR have been very consistent, with all their departments clicking. When it comes to making your fantasy team app, you cannot miss out on some of the in-form players.

Sunil Narine becomes the first player today which you should pick your fantasy team. Kohli too becomes an obvious pick as well as Karthik. From RCB, take Will Jacks and Reece Topley as well. Shreyas Iyer is in good touch as well. Andre Russell, Phil Salt should also be taken into account.

As far as availability of the players is concerned, Glenn Maxwell has opted out of IPL 2024 due to mental fatigue. Whether he returns to play today or not is not clear. KKR have not played Nitish Rana yet. He is said to be fit but maybe KKR do not want to break the current combination to fit him in. Rinku Singh said that he is fit again to take part in a full-fledged match.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Allrounders: Will Jacks(vc), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c)

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Reece Topley, Vaibhav Arora.

KKR vs RCB Probable playing XIs

KKR: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer/Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora]

RCB: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj [Impact Substitute: Yash Dayal]

RCB vs KKR: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera