'Let’s make it 3-1 guys': Cricket fraternity celebrate India's emphatic win against England in Motera

R Ashwin and Axar Patel demolished the England batting line-up as India scripted an epic ten-wicket win in the third Test in Motera, Ahmedabad on Thursday. The duo combined to pick 18 wickets in both the innings as the pink-ball affair between both the sides was completed inside two days.

Axar bagged 11 wickets in the contest and was named man of the match for his effort, while Ashwin scalped a total of eight wickets and also went on to become the fastest Indian cricketer to pick 400 wickets in Tests.

The cricket fraternity lauded the efforts by the duo and shared their congratulatory messages on Twitter. Here are a few tweets:

Just unbelievable to witness the boys sealing the match in just two days. What a clinical win! Onwards and upwards. Jai Hind. #INDvENG #Pinkballtest @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uJrF3yQjaM — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 25, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia on going up 2-1 in the Test Series. Let’s make it 3-1 guys! Good luck. #INDvENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 25, 2021

So many moments to cherish forever in this iconic #NarendraModiStadium . My former Gujarat team mate @akshar2026 outstanding show. @ashwinravi99 becoming second fastest to 400 and of course @ImIshant 'century'. Aaj hai Jashn ki raat. #IndiavsEngland #TeamIndia — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 25, 2021

2 days for a test match to finish. Not the kind of pitch that cricket lovers would want but team India still dominated the the pitch and Englishmen better ! #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 25, 2021

As expected, the end came quickly. India were the better team in these tricky conditions. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, India also knocked England out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June with their 10-wicket triumph, which propelled Virat Kohli and his men to the top of the standings. India now have to either win or draw the final game here starting March 4 to claim the right to take on New Zealand at the Lord's.