CSK vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 14: Deepak Chahar removes Jonny Bairstow early

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of IPL 2020. Today, the bottom two sides of the 13th season of the cash-rich league i.e SRH and CSK will take on each other.

Having slumped to two defeats in their three matches, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn the tables for themselves when they square off in Match 14 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Though the Chennai-based franchise began their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament with a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians, they failed to capitalise on the same and went down fighting against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals by 16 runs and 44 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, SRH slumped to a 10-run and seven-wicket defeats at the hands of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening two matches, respectively.The Hyderabad franchise finally registered their first victory of the ongoing season with a 15-run triumph over the Delhi Capitals.

Talking about the head-to-head record of the two sides, CSK and SRH have met each other in a total of 12 IPL clashes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side have clinched victory on nine occasions, while the Hyderbad franchise have won just three matches against CSK so far.

Here are the live updates: