CSK vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 14: Deepak Chahar removes Jonny Bairstow early

2 October 2020, 19:37 PM
WICKET!! Deepak Chahar gave breakthrough to Chennai Super Kings as early as in the very first over. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow fell for a duck after being clean bowled by Chahar on the fourth ball. SRH 1/1 (0.4 overs)
2 October 2020, 19:34 PM
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the attack for CSK.
2 October 2020, 19:12 PM
The David Warner-led side, on the other hand, are going with an unchanged Playing XI against CSK.
2 October 2020, 19:12 PM
CSK have made three changes in their Playing XI. Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Josh Hazlewood have missed out, while Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu are in.
2 October 2020, 19:10 PM
LINEUPS:
Chennai Super Kings Playings XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed
2 October 2020, 18:58 PM
The toss for the CSK vs SRH clash will take place shortly !