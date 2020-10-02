हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CSK vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 14: Deepak Chahar removes Jonny Bairstow early

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 2, 2020 - 19:38
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of IPL 2020. Today, the bottom two sides of the 13th season of the cash-rich league i.e SRH and CSK will take on each other. 

Having slumped to two defeats in their three matches, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn the tables for themselves when they square off in Match 14 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Though the Chennai-based franchise began their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament with a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians, they failed to capitalise on the same and went down fighting against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals by 16 runs and 44 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, SRH slumped to a 10-run and seven-wicket defeats at the hands of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening two matches, respectively.The Hyderabad franchise finally registered their first victory of the ongoing season with a 15-run triumph over the Delhi Capitals.

Talking about the head-to-head record of the two sides, CSK and SRH have met each other in a total of 12 IPL clashes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side have clinched victory on nine occasions, while the Hyderbad franchise have won just three matches against CSK so far.

Here are the live updates:

2 October 2020, 19:37 PM

WICKET!! Deepak Chahar gave breakthrough to Chennai Super Kings as early as in the very first over. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow fell for a duck after being clean bowled by Chahar on the fourth ball. SRH 1/1 (0.4 overs)

2 October 2020, 19:34 PM

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the attack for CSK. 

2 October 2020, 19:12 PM

The David Warner-led side, on the other hand, are going with an unchanged Playing XI against CSK. 

2 October 2020, 19:12 PM

CSK have made three changes in their Playing XI. Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Josh Hazlewood have missed out, while Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu are in.

2 October 2020, 19:10 PM

LINEUPS:

Chennai Super Kings Playings XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

2 October 2020, 18:58 PM

The toss for the CSK vs SRH clash will take place shortly !

