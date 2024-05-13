GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Vs Shreyas Iyer

In the upcoming IPL 2024 season, Gujarat Titans are set to host table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for match number 63 of the season. This highly anticipated clash, which marks one of the final league fixtures for both teams, is scheduled for May 13 with the action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

Having made their mark in IPL history since their induction in 2022, Gujarat Titans currently hold a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Kolkata Knight Riders. The Titans clinched victory in their previous encounter, which took place at the Eden Gardens during IPL 2023. GT are well out of the qualification race and it is a matter of pride for them to complete the remaining games with a positive result after such a bad start to the 2024 IPL season.

