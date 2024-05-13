Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749077
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Vs Shreyas Iyer

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders (GT vs KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: GT face KKR in their league fixture.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 04:40 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

In the upcoming IPL 2024 season, Gujarat Titans are set to host table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for match number 63 of the season. This highly anticipated clash, which marks one of the final league fixtures for both teams, is scheduled for May 13 with the action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

Having made their mark in IPL history since their induction in 2022, Gujarat Titans currently hold a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Kolkata Knight Riders. The Titans clinched victory in their previous encounter, which took place at the Eden Gardens during IPL 2023. GT are well out of the qualification race and it is a matter of pride for them to complete the remaining games with a positive result after such a bad start to the 2024 IPL season.

Follow LIVE Updates From KKR vs GT IPL 2024 Match Here.

13 May 2024
16:40 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs KKR Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between GT and KKR. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales