LIVE Updates | Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Hardik Pandya's team to get more additions today

GT IPL 2023 players list: Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will be looking to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title in next edition. They surprised everyone by winning their maiden title in just their first season, Hardik’s captaincy coming to the fore. GT played like a solid unit and were a difficult side to beat throughout IPL 2022.

But for IPL 2023, they will again need a solid squad. GT released 6 players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction to be held in Kochi on December 23 (Friday). GT are owned by CVC Capital Partners who bought the franchise for Rs 5,625 crores. One can easily calculate the brand value of this team.

The Titans are coached by Ashish Nehra while former Indian coach and South Africa batter Gary Kirsten is the team director. Gujarat have released 6 players ahead of the auction. You can read about them below in the article.

GT have retained the core of their squad including Shubman Gill, Hardik, Mohammed Shami, David Miller and Rashid Khan. One of the shocking foreign player omissions from GT is Lockie Ferguson. The purse remaining with Gujarat Titans is Rs 19.25 crore. Additionally, GT has overseas slot of 3 players.

With Ferguson gone, GT will be on a look out for another quality pacer, who bowls fast. Needless to say, Hardik, who is currently at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will be communicated with and the plans may have been already made for the mini auction. The purse that GT have means they will have to spend cash carefully.

GT retained players: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan

GT released players: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron