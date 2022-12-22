topStoriesenglish
Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

The defending champions Gujarat Titans will have their task cut out when the key men at the franchise sit together to form plans and follow them at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on December 23 on Kochi. The Hardik Pandya-led GT have seven slots to fill. Foremost, they will look to replace Lockie Ferguson, who they released, with another quick pacer. GT have a purse of Rs 19.25 crore. They will have to be cautious when they begin a bidding war that usually happens between franchises during the auction. With Pandya, David Miller, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan already in the squad, they are strong squad and can defend their title next year but they still would like to get great additions made on Friday.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
India Shubman Gill 23 years Batsman INR 8 Crores(R) GT
India Sai Sudarshan 21 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) GT
India Abhinav Sadarangani 28 years Batsman INR 2.60 Crores(R) GT
South Africa David Miller 33 years Batsman INR 3 crores(R) GT
Australia Matthew Wade (wk) 34 years WK-Batsman INR 2.40 Crores(R) GT
India Wriddhiman Saha (wk) 38 years WK-Batsman INR 1.90 Crores(R) GT
Afghanistan Rashid Khan 24 years Bowler INR 15 Crores(R) GT
India Darshan Nalkande 24 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) GT
India Yash Dayal 25 years Bowler INR 3.20 Crores(R) GT
India Pradeep Sangwan 32 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) GT
West Indies Alzarri Joseph 26 years Bowler INR 2.40 Crores(R) GT
India R Sai Kishore 26 years Bowler INR 3 Crores(R) GT
Afghanistan Noor Ahmad 17 years Bowler INR 30 Lakhs(R) GT
India Mohammed Shami 32 years Bowler INR 6.25 Crores(R) GT
India Hardik Pandya 29 years All-rounder INR 15 Crores(R) GT
India Vijay Shankar 31 years All-rounder INR 1.40 Crores(R) GT
India Jayant Yadav 32 years All-rounder INR 1.70 Crores(R) GT
India Rahul Tewatia 29 years All-rounder INR 9 Crores(R) GT
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

