Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Check Gujarat Titans (GT) players list, squad, list of retained, released and bought players here
Trending Photos
The defending champions Gujarat Titans will have their task cut out when the key men at the franchise sit together to form plans and follow them at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on December 23 on Kochi. The Hardik Pandya-led GT have seven slots to fill. Foremost, they will look to replace Lockie Ferguson, who they released, with another quick pacer. GT have a purse of Rs 19.25 crore. They will have to be cautious when they begin a bidding war that usually happens between franchises during the auction. With Pandya, David Miller, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan already in the squad, they are strong squad and can defend their title next year but they still would like to get great additions made on Friday.
Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Players List in IPL 2023:
|Country
|Player Name
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|IPL Team 2022
|India
|Shubman Gill
|23 years
|Batsman
|INR 8 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|Sai Sudarshan
|21 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|GT
|India
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|28 years
|Batsman
|INR 2.60 Crores(R)
|GT
|South Africa
|David Miller
|33 years
|Batsman
|INR 3 crores(R)
|GT
|Australia
|Matthew Wade (wk)
|34 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 2.40 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|Wriddhiman Saha (wk)
|38 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 1.90 Crores(R)
|GT
|Afghanistan
|Rashid Khan
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 15 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|Darshan Nalkande
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|GT
|India
|Yash Dayal
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 3.20 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|Pradeep Sangwan
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|GT
|West Indies
|Alzarri Joseph
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 2.40 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|R Sai Kishore
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 3 Crores(R)
|GT
|Afghanistan
|Noor Ahmad
|17 years
|Bowler
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|GT
|India
|Mohammed Shami
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 6.25 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|Hardik Pandya
|29 years
|All-rounder
|INR 15 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|Vijay Shankar
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 1.40 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|Jayant Yadav
|32 years
|All-rounder
|INR 1.70 Crores(R)
|GT
|India
|Rahul Tewatia
|29 years
|All-rounder
|INR 9 Crores(R)
|GT
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Live Tv
More Stories