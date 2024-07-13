Advertisement
LIVE Score | IND-C vs PAK-C, WCL Final 2024: What Time Will Match Begin?

India vs Pakistan, IND-C vs PAK-C Live score - World Championship of Legends 2024 Final: Follow LIVE action from finale taking at Edgbaston, England.

It is the grand finale of the World Championship of Legends and it does not get bigger than this as India Champions take on the Pakistan Champions. The finale will take place in Edgbaston on Saturday (July 13). The rivalry is known to everyone around the globe and this will not just be a cricket match as some old experts of the game will go head to head for the trophy today.

We have had countless nail-biting India vs Pakistan clashes including 2007 T20 World Cup to 2011 World Cup and even 2019 ODI World Cup, these two leave nothing in the tank when facing each other.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From World Championship of Legends Final India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Here.

13 July 2024
18:36 IST

LIVE World Championship Of Legends Final India vs Pakistan

The World Championship of Legends Final India vs Pakistan will begin at 9 PM (IST) in England. Yuvraj Singh will lead India and Younis Khan is ready to captain the Pakistan Champions.

17:42 IST

LIVE Updates Legends Final India vs Pakistan

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan World Championship of Legends final taking place in England. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

