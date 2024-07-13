India vs Pakistan World Championship Of Legends Final T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs PAK

The World Championship Of Legends has reached it's final where India Champions will lock horns with Pakistan Champions on Saturday (July 13) in England. Yuvraj Singh and co secured the finals spot with two wins in five games, so they enter as underdogs. On the other hand, Pakistan won four out of the five games they played in group fixtures entering the final in dominant fashion.

Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan and more will be pretty confident with their recent form against other Champion oppositions whereas India need to forget everything and focus on today's finale. (India vs Pakistan World Championship Of Legends Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-C vs PAK-C Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online)

This final is more than a battle for the inaugural WCL title; it's the renewal of a fierce and cherished rivalry between two cricketing giants, India and Pakistan. Both nations boast a rich tapestry of victories and passionate fan bases. As they step onto the field, the atmosphere will be electric, fueled by the desire to etch their names in history and claim ultimate glory.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Robin Uthappa (vc), Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Maqsood

All-rounders – Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Malik (c), Shahid Afridi

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz

Probable Playing 11s For Final

India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, R Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Squads

India Champions Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma.

Pakistan Champions Squad: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan(c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed.