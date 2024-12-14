IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Australia’s love for the Pink Ball continues as the ‘Men In Yellow’ bounced back after losing the first Test to level the series 1-1 at Adelaide. Meanwhile, India’s batting has struggled against the Pink Ball, something they will be eager to address. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final looming, this series holds significant importance for both teams. Despite the momentum being with the hosts, India remains undefeated in Red Ball Test matches in Australia since 2019. This record will undoubtedly lift the spirits of the visitors, as they aim to challenge Australia in their own backyard. The result of this match could have a significant impact on both teams, with a WTC final spot up for grabs. India will be keen to make the most of their strong record in Australia and correct their recent issues with the Pink Ball in a crucial Test.