LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 3rd Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India Aim To Bounce Back
India vs Australia, BGT 2024 3rd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates -IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score From Brisbane Stadium At 5:50 AM IST (Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah)
Trending Photos
IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Australia’s love for the Pink Ball continues as the ‘Men In Yellow’ bounced back after losing the first Test to level the series 1-1 at Adelaide. Meanwhile, India’s batting has struggled against the Pink Ball, something they will be eager to address. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final looming, this series holds significant importance for both teams. Despite the momentum being with the hosts, India remains undefeated in Red Ball Test matches in Australia since 2019. This record will undoubtedly lift the spirits of the visitors, as they aim to challenge Australia in their own backyard. The result of this match could have a significant impact on both teams, with a WTC final spot up for grabs. India will be keen to make the most of their strong record in Australia and correct their recent issues with the Pink Ball in a crucial Test.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Big Change In Australia's Playing XI
Speculation surrounded Josh Hazlewood’s fitness, from secret net sessions to van rides, dominating Australia’s preparation. Cummins confirmed Hazlewood’s return, replacing the unlucky Scott Boland in the playing XI after clearing all fitness requirements.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Weather & Pitch Report
Brisbane experienced an unusually cool welcome, followed by steamy days and nighttime showers before the Test. With uncertain weather ahead, the toss decision and pitch conditions, now less green, will spark significant discussion on Saturday morning.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' Live Coverage Of IND vs AUS 3rd Test. For over-by-over updates from the Gabba Test stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.