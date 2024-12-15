LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 3rd Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Eye Quick Wickets

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the only one who could make an impact in the game on the second day of the Gabba Test against Australia as he ended the day with a five-wicket haul. The Indian team will look to take three remaining wickets when they step on the field on the third day. Australia is currently batting at 405 runs with a loss of seven wickets.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

