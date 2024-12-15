Advertisement
IND VS AUS

LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 3rd Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Eye Quick Wickets

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 3rd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Australia is currently batting at 405 runs with a loss of seven wickets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 11:45 PM IST|Source:
IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the only one who could make an impact in the game on the second day of the Gabba Test against Australia as he ended the day with a five-wicket haul. The Indian team will look to take three remaining wickets when they step on the field on the third day. Australia is currently batting at 405 runs with a loss of seven wickets.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Follow all the live updates of IND vs AUS Third Test Here

 

15 December 2024
23:43 IST

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: AUS Dominate

Australia are batting at the score of 405 runs and they have lost seven wickets. The Indian team will look to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible when the day three action begins.

23:42 IST

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third Test between India and Australia. Stay tuned for all the day 3 updates here.

