LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 3rd Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Eye Quick Wickets
India vs Australia, BGT 2024 3rd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Australia is currently batting at 405 runs with a loss of seven wickets.
Trending Photos
IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the only one who could make an impact in the game on the second day of the Gabba Test against Australia as he ended the day with a five-wicket haul. The Indian team will look to take three remaining wickets when they step on the field on the third day. Australia is currently batting at 405 runs with a loss of seven wickets.
Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Follow all the live updates of IND vs AUS Third Test Here
IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: AUS Dominate
Australia are batting at the score of 405 runs and they have lost seven wickets. The Indian team will look to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible when the day three action begins.
IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third Test between India and Australia. Stay tuned for all the day 3 updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.