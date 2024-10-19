IND 444/7 (94) | IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 4: Jadeja Departs, IND Seven Down

LIVE IND VS NZ 1st Test Score: Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee's partnership wiped out India's earlier gains, putting New Zealand in a commanding position. After early wickets from Siraj and Bumrah, followed by Jadeja's quick dismissals of Phillips and Henry, India seemed poised to clean up the tail. However, Ravindra and Southee counterattacked brilliantly. New Zealand finished with 402 runs on the board and India got off to a fine start with Rohit Sharma hitting a fifty. However, Jaiswal and Rohit were dismissed early in the innings but the hosts fought back with Sarfaraz Khan 70 (78) finishing the day unbeaten on the crease. However, Kohli got out on the last ball of the day from Glenn Philips.

