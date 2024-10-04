LIVE | IND Vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Indian Women's Team Aim To Start On High
India vs New Zealand, Womens T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates
Trending Photos
Live India Women vs New Zealand Women Cricket Score: India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai. India, finalists in 2020, are one of the favourites, buoyed by recent wins in warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa. Key players include Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a fifty in the warm-ups, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and star all-rounder Deepti Sharma. New Zealand, on the other hand, are struggling with form, having lost their last 10 T20Is and are coming off a 3-0 series defeat to Australia. However, Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates remain key figures for the White Ferns. India and New Zealand are tied 2-2 in T20 World Cups, but India’s current form gives them an edge to start the tournament with a victory.
IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score From Dubai International Stadium As Harmanpreet Kaur Team India Take On New Zealand in Womens T20 World Cup 2024
LIVE IND vs NZ Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.
