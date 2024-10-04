Live India Women vs New Zealand Women Cricket Score: India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai. India, finalists in 2020, are one of the favourites, buoyed by recent wins in warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa. Key players include Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a fifty in the warm-ups, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and star all-rounder Deepti Sharma. New Zealand, on the other hand, are struggling with form, having lost their last 10 T20Is and are coming off a 3-0 series defeat to Australia. However, Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates remain key figures for the White Ferns. India and New Zealand are tied 2-2 in T20 World Cups, but India’s current form gives them an edge to start the tournament with a victory.

IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score From Dubai International Stadium As Harmanpreet Kaur Team India Take On New Zealand in Womens T20 World Cup 2024