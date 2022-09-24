India women vs England women, IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI LIVE score and updates: India off to bad start, lose 2 wickets early
IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI LIVE: Follow live updates from final ODI at Lord's between India and England which will be Jhulan Goswami's last international match
IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI Preview: Team India will be an emotional unit today as they will be bidding adieu to the ace pacer Jhulan Goswami, who is playing her last international match today. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to win the third and last ODI of the series to give a fitting farewell to Jhulan. In her illustrious career, Jhulan has taken over 350 international wickets. She is also the leading wicket-taker in ODIs and she could add more to her number today.
India got most things wrong in the T20 Internationals series which they lost 1-2, especially their batting and fielding. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England.
Their middle order issues have gone on for far too long and after three games in England, it remains far from being resolved. D Hemalatha was tried but she could not make much of an impact.
Though Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the squad, questions remain over her fitness after she was ruled out of The Hundred due to injury.
Squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur
England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies
Another one!
Yastika Bhatia bowled in by Cross, India women lose another one as Yastika is outdone by an inswinger.
INDW - 12/2 (4.4 Overs), Mandhana 10 (18) & Kaur 2 (3)
Bad start for India
Shafali Verma 0 (5) bowled in by Cross. India off to a bad start and the England pacer is through the gate of Verma.
INDW - 2/1 (2 Overs), Mandhana 2 (7)
India Women Playing XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
IND-W vs ENG-W Toss update!
England have won the toss and elected to bowl first. India women will bat first in Jhulan Goswami's farewell match.
England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies
IND-W vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE score and updates
Ace India pacer Jhulan Goswami will bring curtains on her illustrious two-decade long career tomorrow at Lord's in the 3rd ODI vs Englnd. Goswami retires with more than 350 international wickets. She will finish as the leading wicket taker in women ODIs as well. The veteran pacer attended a press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI and spoke briefly on her career.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of third and last ODI between India women and England women on our live blog here. This is going to be Jhulan Goswami's last outing in international cricket and expect emotions to grip Indian team at the end of the contest. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be aiming for a 3-0 clean sweep over England to write history and give the perfect send off to Jhulan.
Toss at 3 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates here.
