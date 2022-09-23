NewsCricket
JHULAN GOSWAMI

'Singing national anthem, wearing India jersey', Jhulan Goswami reveals her proudest moment on cricket field

The 39-year-old Jhulan Goswami also spoke of the time when she decided to retire from the game. It was after the ODI World Cup was postponed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Singing national anthem, wearing India jersey', Jhulan Goswami reveals her proudest moment on cricket field

Ace India pacer Jhulan Goswami will bring curtains on her illustrious two-decade long career tomorrow at Lord's in the 3rd ODI vs Englnd. Goswami retires with more than 350 international wickets. She will finish as the leading wicket taker in women ODIs as well. The veteran pacer attended a press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI and spoke briefly on her career. Speaking about the proudest moment on a cricket field, Jhulan said that wearing the national cricket team jersey and then walking out to sing national anthem is the most proudest moment of her career.  

"I am fortunate enough to be able to serve the Indian team for 20 years, able to contribute a little bit from my side, whatever way I was able to with a lot of honesty and dedication....Wearing the India jersey, walking out of the dressing room and singing national anthem at the center... those will always be the proudest moments of my career. Always enjoyed that," said Jhulan to a group Indian journalists. 

The 39-year-old pacer also spoke of the time when she decided to retire from the game. It was after the ODI World Cup was postponed. "To be honest, ever since World Cup got postponed every series I played I thought it could be my last. Lots of injuries, niggles. But once I got injured in CWC22 & couldn't play Sri Lanka series, this was my last chance," said Jhulan. 

She has one regret that. Even after playing for India for such a long time and being excellent at her skill, Jhulan regrets not winning a single World Cup. 

"Regret will be not winning one of the World Cup finals I played. Would have been nice to win that," said Jhulan, who later added that playing for India for such a long time was not imagined by a 19-year-old who made her debut king ago. 

Live Tv

Jhulan GoswamiJhulan Goswami retiresIND vs ENG 3rd ODIIND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODIJhulan Goswami newsJhulan Goswami career

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022