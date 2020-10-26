KKR vs KXIP Live, IPL 2020: Shami strikes twice to remove Tripathi, Karthik

26 October 2020, 19:50 PM
WICKET!! Two wickets in an over for Mohammed Shami. While Ravi Tripathi fell for seven runs after being caught behind the wicket by KL Rahul on the fourth ball of the second over, Dinesh Karthik (0) too departed in a similar fashion on the last delivery of the over. KKR 10/3 (2 overs)
26 October 2020, 19:37 PM
WICKET!! Glenn Maxwell gave breakthrough to Kings XI Punjab as early as in the very first over. Nitish Rana fell for a duck after being taken by Chis Gayle at short fine leg on the second ball of the match. KKR 9/1 (1 over)
26 October 2020, 19:33 PM
Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill have walked down the crease to begin KKR's innings. Glenn Maxwell to open the attack for KXIP.
26 October 2020, 19:22 PM
Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab are going with an unchanged Playing XI for the clash. This means, Andre Russell is still not available.
26 October 2020, 19:21 PM
LINEUPS:
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
26 October 2020, 19:01 PM
Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders !
26 October 2020, 18:55 PM
The toss for the second tie between KKR and KXIP of the season will take place shortly.