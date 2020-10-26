KKR vs KXIP Live, IPL 2020: Shami strikes twice to remove Tripathi, Karthik

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 46 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Today, Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Knight Riders and Kings XI are occupying fourth and fifth spot, respectively in the IPL 2020 standings with six and five victories from 11 matches they have played so far.

Knight Riders are heading into the clash on the back of a compehensive 59-run triumph over Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals, while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan staged a late fightback for the Punjab franchise with three wickets each to guide their side to narrow 12-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous fixture.

In the last encounter between the two teams this season, KKR edged out KXIP by two runs in the last-ball thriller while defending a total of 164 runs. Now, the second tie between KXIP and KKR of the season is a crucial one as the two teams aim for a berth in the playoffs of this year's cash-rich league.

The two sides have met each other in a total of 26 matches so far in the IPL, with KKR emerging victorious on 18 occasions.

Here are the live updates: