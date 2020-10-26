हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KKR vs KXIP Live, IPL 2020: Shami strikes twice to remove Tripathi, Karthik

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 46 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Today, Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 26, 2020 - 19:50
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 46 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Today, Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Knight Riders and Kings XI are occupying fourth and fifth spot, respectively in the IPL 2020 standings with six and five victories from 11 matches they have played so far.

Knight Riders are heading into the clash on the back of a compehensive 59-run triumph over Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals, while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan staged a late fightback for the Punjab franchise with three wickets each to guide their side to narrow 12-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous fixture.

In the last encounter between the two teams this season, KKR edged out KXIP by two runs in the last-ball thriller while defending a total of 164 runs. Now, the second tie between KXIP and KKR of the season is a crucial one as the two teams aim for a berth in the playoffs of this year's cash-rich league. 

The two sides have met each other in a total of 26 matches so far in the IPL, with KKR emerging victorious on 18 occasions.

Here are the live updates:

 

26 October 2020, 19:50 PM

WICKET!! Two wickets in an over for Mohammed Shami. While Ravi Tripathi fell for seven runs after being caught behind the wicket by KL Rahul on the fourth ball of the second over, Dinesh Karthik (0) too departed in a similar fashion on the last delivery of the over. KKR 10/3 (2 overs)

26 October 2020, 19:37 PM

WICKET!! Glenn Maxwell gave breakthrough to Kings XI Punjab as early as in the very first over. Nitish Rana fell for a duck after being taken by Chis Gayle at short fine leg on the second ball of the match. KKR  9/1 (1 over)

26 October 2020, 19:33 PM

Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill have walked down the crease to begin KKR's innings. Glenn Maxwell to open the attack for KXIP.

26 October 2020, 19:22 PM

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab are going with an unchanged Playing XI for the clash. This means, Andre Russell is still not available. 

26 October 2020, 19:21 PM

LINEUPS:

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

26 October 2020, 19:01 PM

Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders !
 

26 October 2020, 18:55 PM

The toss for the second tie between KKR and KXIP of the season will take place shortly.

