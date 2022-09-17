NewsCricket
BANGLADESH LEGENDS VS NEW ZEALAND LEGENDS

LIVE Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Ross Taylor and co eye to register 1st win of tournament

Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 BAN-L vs NZ-L (Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here

 

West Indies Legends are set to take New Zealand Legends on Saturday (September 17) as the Road Safety World Series 2022 now moves to the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh of India after a few matches played at Green Park in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh of India. The RSWS 2022 will see two matches played on Saturday. The afternoon game will be between Shahadat Hossain's Bangladesh Legends vs Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends at the Holkar stadium in Indore. BAN-L have played just one match in the tournament so far which they lost by 6 wickets vs the WI-L. Likewise, NZ-L too will be aiming for their first win of the tournament after suffering a 9-wicket loss vs RSA-L five days ago in their first encounter of the tournament.

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain(c), Khaled Mashud, Mehrab Hossain, Alamgir Kabir, Elias Sunny, Mamun Rashed

New Zealand Legends Squad: Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins(w), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett, Scott Styris, Kyle Mills, Jamie How

17 September 2022
