Bangladesh vs West Indies Legends Cricket match HIGHLIGHTS, Road Safety World Series 2022: Dwayne Smith shines as West Indies win by 6 wickets
Follow LIVE score and updates of the Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match no.2 here
After India Legends beat South Africa Legends in Match 1 of Road Safety World Series 2022, today Bangladesh will be taking on West Indies in Match No 2 in Kanpur. West Indies Legends will be fittingly led by Brian Lara in the match while Bangladesh will be captained by Shahadat Hossain. Not to forget, this is the first match of the day. It is the first double-header day of the tournament. In the evening, Australia Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends.
Fans in Kanpur will feel lucky as they will throng to the Green Park Stadium to watch batting great Lara in action. Yesterday, it was the Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar and today will be Lara. When these 2 played international cricket together, they used to engage in stiff competition. Years later, they are back again on the field, and it will be interesting to see which one of them has most runs at the end of the tournament. Sachin started off his tournament with 16-run knock that came off 15 balls. It included just 2 boundaries. But that was the first game of the tournament for Tendulkar who is into his 40 and does not play cricket anymore. He did play some remarkable shots and fans remembered the past days of his.
Hopefully, Lara will be a sight to watch as well today vs Bangladesh Legends.
Bangladesh Legends feature some old team members including Alok Kapali, Khaled Mashud, Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Dhiman Ghosh and Aftab Ahmed. They maybe underdogs in this game but West Indies cannot take them lightly.
This will be the first day game and the 40 overs will definitely test the stamina and energy levels of the teams. That is why expect the team winning the toss to bat first, to avoid fielding under the sun.
Squads:
Bangladesh Legends Squad: Alok Kapali, Khaled Mashud, Shahadat Hossain(c), Abdur Razzak, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Aftab Ahmed, Tushar Imran, Nazmus Sadat, Mohammad Sharif, Nazimuddin, Dolar Mahmud, Mehrab Hossain, Alamgir Kabir, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mamun Rashed
West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara(c), Narsingh Deonarine, Daren Powell, Jerome Taylor, William Perkins(w), Dave Mohammed, Sulieman Benn, Marlon Black, Devendra Bishoo, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, Krishmar Santokie
West Indies win by 6 wickets
West Indies Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 6 wickets. They chase down their target of 99 runs in 15.4 overs.
The 41-run partnership between Dwayne Smith & Narsingh Deonarine comes to an end just before the end of the 10th over as Dolar Mahmud strikes in his first over itself!
West Indies Legends need 41 runs in 60 balls!#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #BANLvsWIL #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/bE0GbUBikq
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 11, 2022
Bangladesh fight
Bangladesh Legends have taken a wicket of Deonarine who is caught by Kabir (sub) bowled by Dolar Mahmud after scoring 8 runs off 16 balls. Dwayne Smith is still in the middle for West Indies Legends and he looks in the mood to finish things over quickly. Bangladesh need to take wickets in order to stay in the contest.
WI L - 58/2 (10 Overs), Smith 42 (38)
Easy ride for West Indies Legends
West Indies Legends begin their innings on a positive note with 2 fours in the first over but lose of their opener early after one. Dwayne Smith looks in fine touch and he is joined by Narsingh Deonarine in the middle as they look to chase the target of 99 runs.
WIL - 22/1 (4 Overs), Smith 11 (11) & Deonarine 6 (8)
Bangladesh Legends bowled out!
Bangladesh Legends are bowled for 98 at after 19.4 overs as West Indies Legends display some brilliant bowling and fielding effort. Disappointing from the Shahadat Hossain-led side but full credit to the Brian Lara-led side for not giving their opposition any easy pickings.
West Indies Legends need 99 runs to win in 20 overs
Bangladesh Legends need to hit
Bangladesh Legends need to get going now but they only have 3 wickets in hand now. West Indies Legends display a brilliant bowling so far and will look to restrict their opposition under the score of 120 runs.
BAN L - 91/7 (18 Overs), Razzak 13 (9) & Ghosh 19 (24)
BAN still struggling
Bangladesh Legends lose 2 more wickets after the powerplay and it looks like they are going to struggle to put up a challenging target on the scorecard.
BAN L - 30/4 (8 Overs), Kapali 3 (6) & Dhiman Ghosh 0 (1)
WI on top
Bangladesh have lost 2 wickets in their powerplay and scored just 19 runs in 36 balls. West Indies Legends displaying some brilliant bowling efforts.
BAN L - 19/2 (6 Overs), Imran 6 (15) & Ahmed 4 (9)
Bangladesh off to bad start
Nazimuddin bowled by K Santokie caught by D Mohammed, Bangladesh Legends off to a bad start after opting to bat first. West Indies Legends will eye to keep tight moving forward in the innings.
BANL - 4/1 (2.1 Overs), Sadat 3 (8) & Imran 1 (2)
WI vs BAN Legends Playing XI
West Indies Legends: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, William Perkins(w), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith(c), Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell
Bangladesh Legends: Tushar Imran, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain(c), Dhiman Ghosh(w), Mohammad Sharif, Nazimuddin, Alok Kapali, Aftab Ahmed, Abul Hasan, Dolar Mahmud, Nazmus Sadat
BAN vs WI Legends: Toss Update!
Bangladesh win toss, Brian Lara and co to field first.
Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends T20 Match LIVE Updates
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Road Safety World Series 2022.
We have 2 games planned for today. First up, Bangladesh Legends meet West Indies Legends at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Next match is between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends, which will start at 7.30 pm IST. The toss for this match will be at 7 pm IST.
