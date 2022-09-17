BAN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Match No. 8 in Indore, 3.30 PM IST, September 17

Road Safety World Series 2022: One more exciting game awaits the fans in RSWS 2022 as Bangladesh Legends take on New Zealand Legends in Match 8 of the tournament. The last 2 matches - between India Legends and West Indies Legends as well as England Legends vs South Africa Legends - were washed out in Kanpur. The action now shifts to the Holkar stadium in Indore and expect rain to stay away. At least that is what fans will be hoping for when the game starts.

It would be interesting to see what plans and tactics these 2 teams employ in this very important match. Not to forget, both Bangladesh Legends and England Legends started off their campaign with losses. Read below to know more.

Bangladesh have played just one match in the tournament so far and that was vs the West Indies Legends. They lost that match by 6 wickets, starting off their campaign on a bad note. They will be aiming to bounce back from that defeat and register their first win of the tournaments. Likewise, New Zealand Legends too will be aiming for their first win of the tournament after suffering a 9-wicket loss vs South Africa Legends five days ago in their first encounter of the tournament.

One other common thing between these 2 sides in action today is that both of them failed to cross the 100-run mark with the bat. That is obstance they both would be looking to overcome in today's contest.

Bangladesh have a good side and New Zealand too possess their former greats like Ross Taylor who is the captain of the team, Scott Styris and Craig McMillan.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh-Legends vs New Zealand Legends – RSWS

Date and Time: September 17, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Indore

BAN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Captain –Ross Taylor

Vice-Captain – Dhiman Ghosh

Wicketkeeper – Gareth Hopkins

Batters – Dean Brownlie, Alok Kapali, Aftab Ahmed

All-rounders – Jacob Oram, Tushar Imran

Bowlers – Abdur Razzak, Bruce Martin, Shane Bond

BAN-L vs NZ-L Probable Playing XIs

NZ-L: Anton Devcich, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Craig McMillan, Aaron Redmond, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Bruce Martin, Hamish Bennett

BAN-L: Tushar Imran, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain (c), Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Mohammad Sharif, Nazimuddin, Alok Kapali, Aftab Ahmed, Abul Hasan, Dolar Mahmud, Nazmus Sadat