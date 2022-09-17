NewsCricket
ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES 2022

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch BD-L vs NZ-L online and on TV?

Here's everything you need to know related to Road Safety World Series Match No 7 between Bangladesh Legends and New Zealand Legends:

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch BD-L vs NZ-L online and on TV?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 now moves to the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh of India after a few matches played at Green Park in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh of India. The RSWS 2022 will see two matches played on September 17 (Saturday). The afternoon game is between Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends while the evening game is between England Legends and West Indies Legends. The matches will be played at Holkar stadium in Indore. 

Bangladesh have played just one match in the tournament so far and that was vs the West Indies Legends. They lost that match by 6 wickets, starting off their campaign on a bad note. They will be aiming to bounce back from that defeat and register their first win of the tournaments. Likewise, New Zealand Legends too will be aiming for their first win of the tournament after suffering a 9-wicket loss vs South Africa Legends five days ago in their first encounter of the tournament.

One other common thing between these 2 sides in action today is that both of them failed to cross the 100-run mark with the bat. That is obstance they both would be looking to overcome in today's contest. 

Bangladesh have a good side and New Zealand too possess their former greats like Ross Taylor who is the captain of the team, Scott Styris and Craig McMillan.   

Here's everything you need to know related to Road Safety World Series Match No 7 between Bangladesh Legends and New Zealand Legends:  

Where will Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends match be played?

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be played in Holkar Cricket Stadium Indore.

What time will Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends match be played?

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends match on TV?

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV in India.

Where can you watch Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends match live streaming?

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends match live streaming will be available on the JioTV and Voot app.

Squads:

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain(c), Khaled Mashud, Mehrab Hossain, Alamgir Kabir, Elias Sunny, Mamun Rashed

New Zealand Legends Squad: Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins(w), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett, Scott Styris, Kyle Mills, Jamie How

Live Tv

Road Safety World Series 2022Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends livestream detailsBangladesh legendsNew Zealand LegendsRoad Safety World Series 2022 where to watchBD-L vs NZ-LBAN-L vs NZ-L livestream

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus