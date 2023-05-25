LIVE Updates | GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Both The Squads Here

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will fight it out for a spot in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) final on Thursday. Chennai Super Kings await the winner of the Qualifier 2 to play the summit clash on Sunday. Hardik Pandya's GT faced CSK in the Qualifier 1 but were beaten by 15 runs. They will aim to make their second successive final. GT were the best side during the group stage of the tournament, finishing on top of the standings with a total of 19 points. The top-two finish comes with some benefits as they have another shot to reach the final.

MI, on the other hand, beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a big margin of 81 runs in Eliminator to enter the Qualifier 2. The Rohit Sharma-led side are five-time champions and know a thing or two about winning the knockout games. It will be fascinating to watch Hardik and his former IPL captain at loggerheads in this contest at Ahmedabad.

