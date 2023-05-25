LIVE Updates | GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Both The Squads Here
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2 Match Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Winner of this contest will face Chennai Super Kings in the final
Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will fight it out for a spot in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) final on Thursday. Chennai Super Kings await the winner of the Qualifier 2 to play the summit clash on Sunday. Hardik Pandya's GT faced CSK in the Qualifier 1 but were beaten by 15 runs. They will aim to make their second successive final. GT were the best side during the group stage of the tournament, finishing on top of the standings with a total of 19 points. The top-two finish comes with some benefits as they have another shot to reach the final.
MI, on the other hand, beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a big margin of 81 runs in Eliminator to enter the Qualifier 2. The Rohit Sharma-led side are five-time champions and know a thing or two about winning the knockout games. It will be fascinating to watch Hardik and his former IPL captain at loggerheads in this contest at Ahmedabad.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 HERE.
GT vs MI LIVE Upates: Check out the squads
MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh , Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier, Tristan Stubbs, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Abhinav Manohar, Yash Dayal, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan
GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE: Hardik vs Rohit
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad omn May 26 (Friday) from 7.30 pm IST. We will keep you updated about the latest happenings from the game, including previews, interviews, social media updates etc, before the match starts. Watch this space for all latest updates related to GT vs MI.