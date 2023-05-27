Has MS Dhoni Been Banned From IPL 2023 Final? Here's A Fact Check

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play Gujarat Titans (GT) in final of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on May 28 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK had beaten GT in Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the summit clash for a record-extending tenth time. GT then beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to reach the final. These are two best sides in the tournament and it will be fascinating to see them go against each other. In that qualifier between CSK and GT, an interesting incident had taken place which brought criticism and praise in equal proportions for MS Dhoni.

When Dhoni was adamant to make Pathirana bowl?

Defending a stiff target vs GT, MS Dhoni threw the ball to Matheesha Pathirana to bowl the 16th over of the innings. Pathirana is his go-to bowler in the death overs but umpires raised an issue. Pathirana had gone off the field for more than 8 minutes after the 12th over and was required to spend four more minutes on the field, at the time of the start of 16th over, before he could be allowed to bowl. Umpires were sticking to the rules while Dhoni argued with them that he could not bowl anyone else as his best options were already bowled out and he could not risk giving the ball to anybody else. The argument went on for four minutes. It helped to kill the four minutes Pathirana was required to stay on the field and was eventually allowed to bowl.

Dhoni's critics said that he intentionally stretched the discussion with the umpires to delay the proceedings so that four minutes went by and Pathirana could bowl. Dhoni fans, at the same time, are saying that he was within the rules of the game to do so. His critics, however, feel that Dhoni should get banned for his act as he has repeatedly been found guilty of completing the 20 overs after the cut off time.

By the time 19th over came to an end, the match had gone beyond the cut off time and CSK were now allowed to put more than four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the 20th over. That did not hurt Super Kings as they won the match by 15 runs. Dhoni and his team escaped the match fee fine though.

Will Dhoni be banned from playing IPL 2023 final?

The answer is a simple no. A captain can get banned only if he has repeated the slow-over rate offence thrice in the league. Dhoni has been fined only once in the season so far. As told earlier, umpires did not put a fine on CSK captain after the Qualifier 1. All that CSK were handed as a punishment for slow-over rate was an in-match fine of not keeping more fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the decisive 20th over. Dhoni is going to lead CSK vs GT in the IPL 2023 final.