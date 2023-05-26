What Happens If GT Vs MI Qualifier 2 Gets Washed Out Due To Rain?

Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will witness an intense battle between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 26. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this clash will advance to the grand final on May 28 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

During the league stage, Gujarat dominated with an impressive performance, securing 20 points with 10 wins and four losses. Their exceptional performance allowed them to secure a playoff spot ahead of other teams. However, in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, they suffered a 15-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chasing a target of 173, Gujarat's batsmen failed to deliver and were eventually dismissed for 157. Nevertheless, as one of the top two teams at the end of the league stage, they have earned a second chance to secure a spot in the final.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians entered the playoffs as the fourth-ranked team. They displayed their true potential in the Eliminator, defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with an outstanding performance. Mumbai posted a competitive total of 182/8 while batting first, with contributions from multiple players. Akash Madhwal's remarkable bowling figures of 5/5 played a crucial role in restricting LSG to 101 all out in 16.3 overs.

The outcome of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will determine the finalist against Chennai Super Kings. However, in the event of a complete washout or no result due to weather conditions, Mumbai Indians will be at a disadvantage as Gujarat Titans will qualify based on their higher standing in the league stage.

Fortunately for the fans, the weather is not expected to interrupt Friday's highly anticipated clash between GT and MI. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation. However, the temperatures in Ahmedabad are expected to be extremely hot and humid, ranging from the mid to late 30s (degrees Celsius).

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.