GT Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, 730PM IST, May 26

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be facing off against five-time former winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Both teams are bidding to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday.

This is the third time that GT and MI are going up against each other with Rohit Sharma’s side winning two of those matches. MI posted their second win over GT recently, when they thrashed the table-toppers by 27 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

GT had defeated MI by 55 runs when the two sides met earlier in the season in Ahmedabad. In the last match between the two sides, Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden T20 century. For GT, opener Shubman Gill is in sensational form with the bat, having scored back-to-back centuries earlier in the season and is just 9 runs short of possibly becoming the youngest winner of the IPL Orange Cap.

In the bowling department, while GT pacer Mohammad Shami is leading the Purple Cap table with 26 wickets, MI’s Akash Madhwal produced the best-ever bowling figures in a Playoffs match – claiming 5/5 against Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator. It will be interesting to see if MI will bring back Arjun Tendulkar to play in his first-ever IPL Playoffs match.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Details

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: May 26, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Predicted 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan/Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen/Kumar Kartikeya/Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff