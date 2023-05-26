Shubman Gill's 2023 > Virat Kohli's 2016: Twitter Reacts As Gujarat Titans' Opener Hit's 3rd Century Of IPL 2023

Throughout the 16 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), numerous world-class batsmen have dominated the rankings with their exceptional performances. These outstanding batters have displayed remarkable streaks of scoring runs, single-handedly leading their respective teams to glory. During the IPL 2016 season, former Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli achieved the highest individual aggregate by any batter. Kohli amassed a mind-boggling total of 973 runs from 16 matches, including four centuries and seven fifties. Despite his exceptional performance, RCB finished as the runner-up.

England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, secured the second spot on the list after his sensational display during the IPL 2022 season for the Rajasthan Royals. Buttler scored four centuries en route to accumulating 863 runs. Following closely, David Warner ranks third with 848 runs from the 2016 season. Warner's outstanding performance led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden title victory against RCB.

In the IPL 2023 season, Shubman Gill, the opener for the Gujarat Titans, became the second Indian and fourth overall batsman to surpass the 800-run milestone. He achieved this feat during the Qualifier 2 match against the Mumbai Indians. Additionally, Gill recorded his third century of the season, joining Kohli as the second Indian player to achieve three or more centuries in a single IPL season.