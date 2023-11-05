Virat Kohli did the unthinkable on his 35th birthday as he equalled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar with his century against the Proteas in Kolkata. Eden Gardens was lit up after the star batter scored his 49th ODI century which got him level to the Master Blaster in terms of hundreds in One-Day cricket.

From idolizing Sachin Tendulkar to winning the World Cup with him, Virat Kohli has become a big piece of Indian cricket history. Surely, Kohli has become an icon himself just like the 'God of Cricket' - Sachin Tendulkar. The next big record would be the 100 hundreds in international cricket for Kohli, he is already on 75 now. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Castled By Keshav Maharaj's Stunning Delivery - WATCH)

In the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Kohli was nothing short of spectacular. As a young and promising talent in the Indian cricket team, Kohli rose to the occasion on the world's biggest stage. He displayed exceptional batting skills and composure under pressure, contributing significantly to India's successful campaign. Kohli scored crucial runs in several matches, including a pivotal knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final. His consistency and ability to anchor the innings were essential for India's triumph. The 2011 World Cup was a watershed moment in Kohli's career, establishing him as one of the finest batsmen in the world and a future captain of the Indian team.

Kohli vs Tendulkar Stats

In the history of international cricket, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are recognised as two of the best batters of all time. Virat Kohli has been attempting to catch up to the famous batsman and is the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). At the same time, Sachin Tendulkar went on to become the leading run-scorer in ODIs and Tests after an incredible 24-year career.

It took Kohli just 277 innings to reach the 49th-century mark in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar finished his career with 18,426 uns with an average of 44.83 with 49 tons and 96 fifties. (More to Follow)