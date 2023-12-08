LIVE | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I Match Live Score: Weather Report From Mumbai

India women cricket team will take on England women cricket in the second match of the 3-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. In the first game, Harmanpreet Kaur won the chase and elected to chase against Heather Knight-led England cricket team. Batters Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, and Amy Jones produced really good knocks to help their team post 197 on the board.

Chasing 198, Indian women cricket team failed to reach the target as they could only score 159 runs in the 20 overs. Shafali Verma scored 52 off 42 balls but the other star batters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur failed to impress. It is a do-or-die contest for India as they already trail the series by 1-0 and a win for England will seal the series for them.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India women vs England women 2nd T20I Here.