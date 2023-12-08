LIVE | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I Match Live Score: Weather Report From Mumbai
India Women Vs England Women (IND-W Vs ENG-W), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India face England in match number 2 of the 3-match series in Mumbai.
India women cricket team will take on England women cricket in the second match of the 3-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. In the first game, Harmanpreet Kaur won the chase and elected to chase against Heather Knight-led England cricket team. Batters Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, and Amy Jones produced really good knocks to help their team post 197 on the board.
Chasing 198, Indian women cricket team failed to reach the target as they could only score 159 runs in the 20 overs. Shafali Verma scored 52 off 42 balls but the other star batters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur failed to impress. It is a do-or-die contest for India as they already trail the series by 1-0 and a win for England will seal the series for them.
LIVE IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20: Weather Report
Anticipated at Wankhede Stadium: 28 degrees Celsius temperature and 53% humidity. Favorable weather conditions promise an ideal setting for an exciting game of cricket.
LIVE IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20: Pitch Report
The team batting first at this venue has achieved an average score of 170 in the last 10 matches. Optimal strategy suggests setting a target first, as the team batting first has a 100% success rate in winning matches at this stadium.
LIVE IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20: Full Squads
England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque, Minnu Mani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Mannat Kashyap, Titas Sadhu