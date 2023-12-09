IND-W Vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women Vs England Women 2nd T20I In Mumbai, 7PM IST, December 9

India women will take on England women in 2nd T20 of the three-match series at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The series is on the line as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co lost to England by 38 runs in the first match. Nat Sciver-Brunt went away with the Player of the Match award as England turned out to be good to India on the day. Pressure on the home team to deliver the goods today as another misstep will take the series away from them.

Skipper Harmanpreet is playing with a young team as she wants to prepare a team for the T20 World Cup next year, which she desperately wants to win. By including players like Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu in the squad, she has added just the right ingredients to help make a solid team for the World Cup. But they need to win also while experimenting with the playing 11s.

Sadhu missed the first match due to small injury concern but she is likely to make a comeback in the 2nd match. India may not want to chase this time around and after winning the toss, should look to build a good score.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been in very poor form of late. India needs her to raise her game in the big match today. India are playing an international series after a long gap, hence the rustiness is given. But it is time to get rid off that and bring her A game to the fore.

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Danni Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kanika Ahuja

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable XIs:

IND-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kanika Ahuja, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh

ENG-W Probable XI: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Mahika Gaur

IND-W vs ENG-W Full Squad

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kanika Ahuja, Pooka Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Health (wk), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn