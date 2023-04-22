MI Vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 31 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, April 22

Mumbai Indians are set to host Punjab Kings in match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After a disappointing start to their IPL 2023 season, MI are back on track with three victories. Mumbai's bowling has improved significantly this season despite missing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and recently injured Jofra Archer who's likely to make a comeback soon.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has made two appearances for MI this season. He also took a wicket in the last game and is likely to make an impact in the bowling lineup for this contest as well. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have won three out of their six matches played so far. They are currently struggling from injuries as captain Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a couple of games along with batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa also struggling.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Bangalore IPL 2023 Match No. 31 Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 22, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 31 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Liam Livingstone (c)

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 31 Predicted 11

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza/Matt Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff.