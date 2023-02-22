topStoriesenglish2576068
MULTAN SULTAN VS KARACHI KINGS TODAY MATCH 2023

LIVE Updates | MUL vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan vs Imad Wasim

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Multan won three out of four games that they have played while Karachi have lost three games out of four. 

On Wednesday, February 22, the Multan Sultans (MUL) will take on the Karachi Kings (KAR) in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the league table, having won three of their four matches and are on a three-game winning streak. Their most recent win was a dominant performance against Islamabad United, where they won by 52 runs. The Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have one win and three losses and are currently in fourth place. The Multan Cricket Stadium has hosted high-scoring matches, with batters dominating the surface. The trend is expected to continue in this match, and bowlers will need to be cautious with their lines and lengths.

As for the playing 11, both teams have talented players who could make an impact in the match. It will be interesting to see which players the teams select to take the field. Fantasy players should keep an eye out for the dream11 predictions and select their teams accordingly. Multan Sultans are in excellent form and are likely to be the favourites in this match. However, the Karachi Kings are a strong team and could pull off a surprise win if they play to their potential.

Full Squads

Karachi Kings Squad: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Umar

Multan Sultans Squad: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas, Anwar Ali, Akeal Hosein, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar

22 February 2023
16:34 PM

LIVE Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings: Pitch Report

The batting-friendly surface of the pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium may be advantageous for the team choosing to bat first in order to put the opposition under strain. Although the surface is giving pace bowlers good assistance, batsmen are still posting high totals in this tournament.

15:55 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pakitan Super League 2023. Today's match is between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the live updates from the match. Stay Tuned!

