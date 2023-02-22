India Women vs Australia Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023: All you Need to Know, Live Streaming, Squads HERE

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on defending world champions Australia, led by Meg Lanning in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 first semifinal in Cape Town on Thursday (February 23). In the second semifinal, hosts South Africa will be up against England Women in the second semifinal on Friday (February 24).

The first semifinal will be repeat of the T20 World Cup 2020 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which Australia managed to win by a massive margin of 85 runs. The Australian side also faced India in the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket final – the first-ever in women’s cricket – edging out Harmanpreet’s side by nine runs.

Australia are heading into the semifinal with an all-win record while India have lost one match – to Group 2 toppers England – out of their four matches. They have been less than impressive in some of their wins, especially their last clash against Ireland Women, which they managed to win thanks to the DLS method.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has conceded that India’s inability to rotate strike is a ‘worrying’ sign, adding that the team has been discussing how to address its long-standing dot-ball issue ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals. India qualified for the semifinals of the marquee event after a five-run win over Ireland via the Duckworth-Lewis method on Monday.

However, rotation of strike remains a huge issue for the Indian team. The 'Women in Blue' struggled with strike rotation in the series against Australia in December and even in the Tri-series that ended earlier this month. The problem has persisted as India consumed 51 and 41 dot balls in the Group 2 games against England and Ireland respectively.

“Dot balls are something which (are) already worrying us,” Kaur said at the post-match press conference. “In the next game, we would love to see some improvement in that area also. Against England, we played too many dot balls. Things like that we have already been discussing in team meetings. But sometimes, when the other team is bowling too well, at the end of the day, these wickets are something when you score 150, that’s a par score for you.”

Here's all you need to know about India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal…

When will India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be held on Thursday, February 23.

Where will India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will take place at Newland, Cape Town.

What time will India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal get underway?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will start off at 630pm IST. The toss will take place at 6pm.

Which channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal in India?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I livestream India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal in India?

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar Website and app.

India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal Predicted 11

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown