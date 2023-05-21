GT: 2-0 (1) | RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill Begin Chase
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.
GT captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB. In the culmination of a 52-day journey spanning 69 games, the final four hours will decide the fourth playoff team. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) returns home to Chinnaswamy, seeking victory against the Gujarat Titans to secure their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. RCB's batting strength lies in Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, who have been consistent run-scorers.
RCB has won two consecutive matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, boosting their confidence. However, their dependency on the "Big Three" is crucial. RCB has a 3-3 record at home this season, making it an uncertain ground. In contrast, the Titans have already secured their playoff spot, following the footsteps of the Mumbai Indians. The final league match promises an intense battle as RCB fights for the playoffs, while the Titans play with a sense of accomplishment.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Chase begins
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill begin Gujarat Titans' chase of 198 runs. Mohammed Siraj attacks the stumps with the new ball for Royal Challengers Bangalore. A good start for RCB, just two runs from the first over.
GT: 2/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Kohli gets RCB to 197
Virat Kohli sensational knock of 101 runs off just 61 balls guides Royal Challenger Bangalore to a total of runs against the Gujarat Titans. On a day when Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror failed to make an impact, Kohli has single-handedly kept his team alive in this contest.
RCB: 197/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Kohli on fire
Virat Kohli inches close to century, he is batting on 93 off 56 balls with 12 fours and 1 maximum so far, what a time to score a big knock for his team in a do or die contest. Shami into the attack for GT.
RCB: 174/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Bangalore eye 200
Royal Challengers Bangalore should look to put at least 200 runs on the board against the Gujarat Titans at this venue. Kohli in the middle with Anuj Rawat at the moment.
RCB: 149/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Gone!
Dinesh Karthik 0 (1) caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha bowled by Yash Dayal. Gujarat Titans on top of this contest and the only man who has kept RCB in this contest is Virat Kohli, who's batting on 61 off 42 balls.
RCB: 134/4 (14.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Kohli, Bracewell keep RCB afloat
Virat Kohli and Michael Bracewell keep Royal Challengers Bangalore afloat in their contest against the Gujarat Titans. Mohammed Shami into the attack for GT once again.
RCB: 130/3 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Kohli hits fifty
Virat Kohli has completed his fifty in 35 balls, he is batting on 51 at the moment. Noor Ahmad continues to attack the stumps for the Gujarat Titans. Kohli has smashed 7 fours in his innings so far.
RCB: 112/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Lomror gone!
Mahipal Lomror 1 (3) stumped by Wriddhiman Saha bowled by Noor Ahmad. Another wicket falls down as RCB go 3 down at the Chinnaswamy. Gujarat Titans will look to get Virat Kohli out and get things under control.
RCB: 94/3 (10.1 Overs)
RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Score: Gone!
Glenn Maxwell 11 (5) out bowled by Rashid Khan, what a comeback from the Gujarat Titans as the big two of the KGF depart. Kohli in the middle is batting on 40 off 26 balls.
RCB: 82/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Big wicket!
Faf du Plessis 28 (19) caught by Rahul Tewatia bowled by Noor Ahmad. Finally, the wicket Gujarat Titans were eagerly waiting for. Pandya's plan of bringing his top guns out early has worked for him well.
RCB: 69/1 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Pandya brings out the big guns
Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad brought into the attack by Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, surely, he wants to take on the batting lineup of RCB and get an early wicket to put them in a spot.
RCB: 62/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT score: RCB take charge
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in business mood tonight as Faf du Plessis takes on Mohammed Shami and then Virat Kohli takes on Yash Dayal to the cleaners, what a wonderful start for the hosts.
RCB: 43/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Bangalore start steady
Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to steady start as both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis take their time to settle in and get a good look at the conditions. It is a must-win for RCB and visibly the pressure is on both veterans.
RCB: 14/0 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT score: Action begins!
Finally, the action begins between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the batting for RCB, Mohammed Shami with the new ball for GT.
RCB: 0/0 (0 Overs)
Note: It is still a 20-over game between RCB and GT.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Match to start at 8:25
The game will start at 8:25 PM (IST), the good news is that it is still a 20-over game at the moment. RCB fans will be hoping this clash does not washed out due to rain now.
Kohli and Du Plessis eager to get on the field at the moment.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Rain is back
Rain is back in Bengaluru and the start has been delayed between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. RCB need to win this fixture if they want to qualify for the playoffs.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Toss report
Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Toss at 7:45
Good news for Royal Challengers Bangalore fans! The toss is set to take place at 7:45 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 8. Can Gujarat Titans spoil RCB's chances of making it to the playoffs?
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs RCB: RR knocked out
Rajasthan Royals are knocked out of the IPL 2023 as Mumbai Indians have defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets and 12 balls to spare.
Update on RCB vs GT: The cut-off start time for a five-over game is 10:56 pm.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Bad news
The rain has not stopped yet but the match is on. The rain is getting slower as the stadium only has light drizzle but still no update on the toss. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Toss delayed
The toss between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans has been delayed due to bad weather conditions. Mumbai Indians are cruising towards victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Conditions update
It was raining at 6:10 PM (IST) at the Chinnaswamy but the rain is expected to stop during the match time. The drainage system of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will make sure nothing effects the game.
RCB vs GT score: Will RCB be unlucky?
If the game is washed out and Mumbai Indians win their game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will be very unlucky for the Royal Challengers Bangalore that they could not even get a chance to fight for the fourth spot in the table.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Mumbai need to finish things in 11.4 overs
Mumbai Indians need to chase their target of 201 runs in 11.4 overs in order to get above RCB in the points table. It is really going right down to the wire this year in the IPL, the last spot is still open for MI, RCB and RR.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Gill to complete 2,500 runs
Shubman Gill can complete 2,500 runs in the Indian Premier League when Gujarat Titans take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has played 87 matches in the IPL so far in his career.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Rain scare
Rain is likely to spoil RCB's chances of making it to the playoffs, it was all clear in Bengaluru till 2 PM but suddenly a hailstorm came and now the tension is high in the minds of RCB fans.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs GT: Rain can spoil the party
Hailstorm in Bengaluru just hours before the match is getting the attention of the fans on social media, RCB fans are praying for a good weather during the match time.
Current situation of Chinnaswamy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/2xQKVd4qLD
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023
Crazy hailstorm near Chinnaswamy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/gVo1pL15aX
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023
RCB Vs GT IPL 2023: Must win game for hosts
It is a must-win game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they need to beat Gujarat Titans to confirm their spot in the playoffs, MI and SRH are battling it out in Mumbai and if Rohit Sharma's side win with a good margin, RCB will need to impress in their game.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs RCB: Can Gujarat spoil the party
Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to make it to the playoffs if they win their remaining games in the league stages. Gujarat Titans have already qualified but they can still spoil the party for Kohli and co, will they do it?
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: Big Blow For RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on May 21. However, RCB will have to navigate the contest without the services of their star fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood, who has been sidelined for the rest of the tournament due to injury. Mike Hesson, the team's director of operations, shared the disappointing update, revealing that Hazlewood will also be unavailable for any potential playoff games.
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: Head to head
The head-to-head record between the two teams in IPL is currently tied, with each side winning one match. In 2022, the Gujarat Titans emerged victorious in the first encounter by 6 wickets, while Royal Challengers Bangalore won the reverse fixture.
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: Gill vs Siraj
Gill maintains an impressive strike rate of 148.14 against Mohammed Siraj in the IPL, having faced him six times without being dismissed.
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: Rashid Khan vs du Plessis
Rashid Khan has claimed the wicket of du Plessis on three occasions in eight T20 matches, conceding just 32 runs in 45 deliveries.
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, Kohli dominates with 3106 T20 runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the highest among all batters, at a strike rate of 140.82.
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: Full Squad Of GT
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: Full Squad Of RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: Dream 11
Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023: GT's Probable Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023 RCB's Probable Playing XI
Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (wk), Wayne Parnell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023 Weather Report
Bengaluru is likely to experience rainfall on Sunday, accompanied by temperatures ranging from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius.
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023 Pitch Report
Expect an exhilarating showdown at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where bowlers dread the challenge. The pitch favors the batsmen, making it a nightmare for bowlers. With high-scoring matches anticipated, batters will relish showcasing their skills while bowlers face an uphill battle. Historically, the average first-innings score at this venue ranges from 190 to 210, highlighting the batting-friendly nature of the pitch.