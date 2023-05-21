MI, RCB, RR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Rain Plays Spoilsport In RCB Vs GT? Read Here

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take on Gujarat Titans in their final league stage game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. With GT, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants already booking their place in the playoffs, the race for the last spot is between RCB, MI and the Rajasthan Royals. While RR's chances depend on the result of both games taking place this Sunday, MI and RCB both need to win their remaining games if they want to make it to the playoffs.

Good news for Mumbai fans is that the weather in Bengaluru has caused a huge scare over the RCB fans. The weather report suggests that there is a 50 percent chance of rain playing spoilsport at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (IPL 2023: 'GT And SRH Please Help Us,' Parag Asks For Help After Win Over PBKS)

Let's take a look at the scenarios if rain washes out the match between RCB and GT:

If rain washes the game out and Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB will be knocked out as they will end up with 15 points whereas MI will have 16 after their win.

If MI lose against SRH and rain washes out the game, RCB will go through as they will have 15 points after sharing one with GT.

If RCB game does not gets washed out and MI win their fixture against SRH, Net Run-Rate will come into play.

RCB's Equation based on MI Vs SRH:

If MI chase in 8 Overs, RCB will need to win by 40 runs.

If MI chase in 10 Overs, RCB will need to win by 20 runs.

If MI chase in 12 Overs, RCB will just need to win.

What an end to the league stage fixtures, it is surely going right down to the wire and this explains why IPL is adjusted as the most competitive league in this world. However, let's not forget Rajasthan Royals are still in the race and if both MI and RCB lose their games by huge margins, Sanju Samson's side will head into the playoffs.