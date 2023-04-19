RR Vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RR Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 26 in Jaipur, 730PM IST, April 19

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season’s current table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on number two-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a ‘top of the table’ clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Sanju Samson’s RR have four wins in five matches – the most by any team in the league so far this year, while KL Rahul-led LSG have won 3 out of their five matches for 6 points.

The Royals have an impressive record against the LSG so far, as they have never lost to the Lucknow-based side in the two matches they have played last season. They are returning home to their favoured venue – Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur – where they have an incredible record, having won 68 per cent of their matches in IPL there.

Samson will be especially buoyed having defeated the IPL defending champions in their last match with skipper himself scoring a brilliant fifty along with Shimron Hetmyer. LSG, on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of a loss at the hands of Punjab Kings at home but can draw solace from the fact that skipper KL Rahul found some form by scoring a half-century. Rahul, who celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before this match will be keen on winning for the first time ever against the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No. 26 Details

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: April 19, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No. 26 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Sanju Samson

RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 26 Predicted 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Butter, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood