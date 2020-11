MI vs DC Live Updates, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians, who kicked off their campaign with a defeat at the hands of three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK), went on to enjoy a remarkable season after that as they notched up nine victories from 13 matches to finish at the top of the points table.

Though MI regular skipper Rohit Sharma had to miss most of the second-half of the IPL 2020 due to a hamstring injuy, stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard did a great job in his absence and helped Mumbai became the first team to qualify for this year's playoffs.

Meanwhile, it was a roller coaster season for Delhi Capitals as they clinched seven victories from their opening nine games before they suffered four defeats in a row. The Shreyas Iyer-led team, however, rebounded strongly to beat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in their last league stage match to finish at the second spot in standings.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 26 IPL matches so far, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 14 encounters and Delhi Capitals clinching wins in 12 matches.

Here are the live updates: