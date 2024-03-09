NewsCricket
MUMBAI VS VIDARBHA FINAL MATCH

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai Take On Vidarbha

Mumbai vs Vidarbha (MUM vs VIDAR) Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: All Eyes On Shreyas Iyer Who Is Likely To Play The Final.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 10:54 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live Score: The Ranji Trophy 2024 Final between Mumbai and Vidarbha epitomizes the clash between domestic stalwarts and rising stars. While Mumbai boasts a rich history with 41 titles and an illustrious lineup, Vidarbha represents grit and determination, reaching the final through toil and teamwork. With players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur leading Mumbai, and Vidarbha relying on the likes of Umesh Yadav and Karun Nair, the showdown promises excitement. Both teams finished atop their groups with impressive performances. The contest unfolds at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on a fresh surface, likely favoring pace. As the historic final pits two teams from the same state for the first time since 1971, expectations soar. With intriguing statistics and notable players, the Ranji Trophy final captivates cricket enthusiasts, showcasing the essence of India's premier domestic competition.

Follow Live Cricket Updates Of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Ranji Trophy Final 2024. 

09 March 2024
23:30 PM

Ranji Trophy Final Live: Full Squad

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza, Suved Parkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Prasad Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Shivam Dube, Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni

Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey

22:53 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2024 Final. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja