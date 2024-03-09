Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai Take On Vidarbha
Mumbai vs Vidarbha (MUM vs VIDAR) Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: All Eyes On Shreyas Iyer Who Is Likely To Play The Final.
Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live Score: The Ranji Trophy 2024 Final between Mumbai and Vidarbha epitomizes the clash between domestic stalwarts and rising stars. While Mumbai boasts a rich history with 41 titles and an illustrious lineup, Vidarbha represents grit and determination, reaching the final through toil and teamwork. With players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur leading Mumbai, and Vidarbha relying on the likes of Umesh Yadav and Karun Nair, the showdown promises excitement. Both teams finished atop their groups with impressive performances. The contest unfolds at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on a fresh surface, likely favoring pace. As the historic final pits two teams from the same state for the first time since 1971, expectations soar. With intriguing statistics and notable players, the Ranji Trophy final captivates cricket enthusiasts, showcasing the essence of India's premier domestic competition.
Follow Live Cricket Updates Of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Ranji Trophy Final 2024.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Full Squad
Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza, Suved Parkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Prasad Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Shivam Dube, Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni
Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey