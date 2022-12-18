LIVE Updates | Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR), BBL T20 Live Cricket Score: Perth Scorchers eye to continue winning momentum

Defending champs Perth Scorchers will lock horns with Hobart Hurricanes on Monday (December 19) at the Aurora Stadium in Lauceston. Scorchers have already began their Big Bash League (BBL) Season 12 on a positive note with a stunning comeback victory over Sydney Thunder courtesy Jhye Richardson's four-wicket haul. On the other hand, Hurricanes will look to bounce back from their 38-run defeat against Melbourne Stars in their inaugural match of the BBL Season 12.

Big crowds, bigger moments and an explosive start to the season! #BBL12 is finally here! While the the boys are already on the road they can't be more excited to be playing in front of the cheering stadiums! #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/qVnjX6ylun — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 18, 2022

Arguably, Perth Scorchers are the favourites to win this fixture being the defending champions plus they are coming into this fixture with a win. Talking about the Hobart Hurricanes, they suffered from a disappointing loss as their bowling attack conceded over 180 runs and the batting lineup fell short by 38 runs. The conditions at Aurora Stadium supports the bowlers so it will be interesting to see what gameplan both teams will put out on the field against each other. Pressure will be on the Hurricanes as they need to win this fixture in order to forget their bad start to the season. Check LIVE Score of BBL 12 match Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes here.