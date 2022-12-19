Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 8 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch HUR vs SCO BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Matthew Wade-led Hobart Hurricanes will host the Perth Scorchers in Match No. 8 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Monday (December 19). Hurricanes will be looking for their first win of the season after losing to the Melbourne Stars by 38 runs in their opening game on Friday last week. Chasing 184 runs to win, the Hobart side were restricted to just 145.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, won their opening game against Sydney Sixers by 38 runs. The Scorchers posted 155 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs and bundled out the Sixers for just 117 runs. Jhye Richardson picked up four wickets for nine runs and played a major role in the Scorchers win.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO):

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) Predicted 11

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Tim David, Shadab Khan, D’Arcy Short, James Neesham, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Joel Paris, Paddy Dooley

Perth Scorchers: N Hobson, Ashton Turner (C), Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Ashton Agar, A Hardie, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis

Batters: Tim David, Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, D’Arcy Short, A Hardie

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye

Captain: Adam Lyth

Vice-Captain: Jhye Richardson