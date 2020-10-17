Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 33: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match number 33 of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Rajasthan Royals that is all set to begin soon today (October 17) from the Dubai International Stadium.

The two teams have already met each other once before in this edition where Royal Challengers Bangalore completely outplayed Rajasthan, winning by 8 wickets.

Royal challengers Bangalore will thus fancy their chances of a second victory against Rajasthan this season.

They would hope to come back to winning ways after having lost their last game against Kings XI Punjab.

The Virat-Kohli led side will start as the favourites in this one against a dismal Rajasthan Royals, who have failed to catch the eye so far.

Rajasthan have lost four matches out of the last 5 games with their batting increasingly becoming their Achilles heel.

Boosted by the return of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan looked recharged and had put a full-stop to their string of four consecutive losses

With the matches coming thick and fast, there is hardly anytime left to iron out the flaws for Rajasthan - they have no option but to come out all guns blazing in every single game if they want to keep alive their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Here are the live updates: