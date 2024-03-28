LIVE UPDATES | RR vs DC, Match 9 IPL 2024: Check LIVE Streaming Details
LIVE UPDATES | RR vs DC Full Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Match 9: Delhi Lost Their First Game Against Punjab While Rajasthan Won Against Lucknow.
RR vs DC LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur present an intriguing clash. Despite recent attention on Rishabh Pant's return from injury, the focus has shifted to on-field performance. Pant's involvement in team activities and a friendly rivalry with Jake Fraser-McGurk during training signify his recovery and the team's camaraderie. Meanwhile, RR, historically strong at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, seeks a comeback after a lacklustre home record last season. With promising talent like Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson in form, RR aims to exploit DC's middle-order vulnerability.
RR's probable lineup retains consistency, while DC anticipates Anrich Nortje's return to bolster their bowling. Ishant Sharma's availability adds depth, yet DC's middle order remains a concern. The pitch favours spin, implying a pivotal role for spinners like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. Statistically, DC struggles with partnerships, while RR boasts early wickets and strong mid-innings performances. Samson's exceptional strike rate against pace and spin underscores his importance. Overall, RR appears stronger, but DC's potential with key players like David Warner and Pant cannot be overlooked. As temperatures soar, expect a compelling battle between these IPL heavyweights.
RR vs DC LIVE Score: Check Dream11 Prediction
Huge game and plenty of star players in action today. It will be interesting to see who plays and who does not. Many chopping and changings happen in IPL. Important to know about the squads, players availability and other things before finalising your fantasy team.
RR vs DC LIVE Updates: Squads are out
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Why is Prithvi being ignored by DC?
"We decided on (Mitchell) Marsh and (David) Warner to open. Ricky Bhui is a middle order batsman. They bat in different positions. It's not (Ricky) Bhui for (Prithvi) Shaw but it's a different opening combination. They opened for Australia at the top and have done well together, so we decided to open with them," Sourav Ganguly explained.
DC vs RR LIVE: Pant's Excellent Record Against Rajasthan
If there is one game that Rishabh Pant needed to strike his first fifty since comeback after car accident, it is this. He enjoys batting against Rajasthan and it is clearly seen in the numbers. Pant has four fifties in nine innings against RR, and his strike rate in these innings has been 170.
LIVE RR vs DC: Samson Vs Left-Arm Spinners
One of the key matchups in the RR vs DC game will be the one between Sanju Samson and DC's left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Sanju used to attack the left-arm spinners successfully but in the last 3 years, the pace of his runs against them has come down. It will be interesting to see how Sanju deals with this battle in tonight's clash.
IPL 2024 RR vs DC LIVE: Anrich Nortje To Play Today?
Good news for Delhi Capitals fans as pacer Anrich Nortje has joined the DC camp and is likely to play today as Delhi look for their first win of the season. Additionally, Ishant and Mukesh Kumar have also recovered from their respective injuries.
DC vs RR LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The RR vs DC contest in IPL 2024 is a night game and starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm IST. Watch out for Rishabh Pant who has a lot to prove since making a comeback to the cricket field post car accident.
LIVE Updates RR vs DC: Riyan Parag's poor record against Delhi
Riyan Parag is batting a little higher up in the battin order as he aims to fix his IPL record. He has a dismal record batting against Capitals, having scored just 75 runs in 7 innings against at a strike rate of 91.46.
RR vs DC LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
DC Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
LIVE RR vs DC: Full Squads
