RR Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, 730PM IST, Jaipur

It will be a fascinating contest between bat and ball when two of the strong contenders to win IPL 2024 - Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - meet in the competition tonight in Jaipur. While RR won their opening game of the season, DC got beaten and will be looking to collect their first points today. All eyes will, once again, be on DC skipper Rishabh Pant who showed glimpses of his brilliance in the first match. He was seen hitting some big sixes in the nets, a day before. DC coach Ricky Ponting would be happier if these sixes come against RR and help the team win their first match of IPL 2024.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya TROLLED As Memes Hit Social Media Post MI's Loss To SRH In IPL 2024

Pant should be in your fantasy team. He can even be your captain or vice-captain because of his multi-dimensional skills. The other contender to make captain is Yashasvi Jaiswal. David Warner should be there too. Take a risk with Riyan Parag. He is hungry for runs and eager to prove a point. Plus, Assam-born batter is batting higher up the order this season for RR, at number 4. That gives him more deliveries to prove his worth as a T20 batter.

Trent Boult and Kuldeep Yadav are must haves in your team. Mitchell Marsh can be a game-changer for DC in this match. Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Jos Buttler are also great choices. Shimron Hetmyer could be a tricky but rewarding pick. However, after doing your homework, finalise the team only after the toss to know if there is no a last-minute changes or injuries.

Anrich Nortje has joined DC camp but there is no surety of him playing this match straightaway. Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar are fit to play this match and available for selection while there are no injury concerns, as of now, in RR camp.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

RR vs DC: Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

RR vs DC: Probable 11s

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma\

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.