SRH vs KKR Live, IPL 2020 Match 8: Warner falls after SunRisers cross 50

Having lost their respective opening ties, SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bounce back and clinch their first win in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the two sides square off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The David Warner-led side slumped to a 10-run defeat at the hands of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their first match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.

The Kolkata-based franchise, on the other hand, too kickstarted their campaign at the 2020 IPL with a loss as they suffered a 49-run defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening league match.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, 2016 champions SRH and two-time winners KKR have faced each other in a total of 17 matches in the IPL, with the latter side emerging victorious on 10 occasions.

One of these two former champions will surely open their account in the points table when the two face each other in the eighth match of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Here are the live updates: