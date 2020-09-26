हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SRH vs KKR Live, IPL 2020 Match 8: Warner falls after SunRisers cross 50

One of these two former champions will surely open their account in the points table when the two face each other in the eighth match of the lucrative T20 tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 20:22
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Having lost their respective opening ties, SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bounce back and clinch their first win in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the two sides square off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The David Warner-led side slumped to a 10-run defeat at the hands of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their first match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.

The Kolkata-based franchise, on the other hand, too kickstarted their campaign at the 2020 IPL with a loss as they suffered a 49-run defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening league match.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, 2016 champions SRH and two-time winners KKR have faced each other in a total of 17 matches in the IPL, with the latter side emerging victorious on 10 occasions.

Here are the live updates:

26 September 2020, 20:22 PM

WICKET!! Shortly after bringing up fifty runs for SunRisers Hyderabad on the scoreboard, skipper David Warner was caught for 36 runs after handing a return catch to Varun Chakravarthy on the first delivery of the 10th over. Earlier, Manish Pandey (18) cleared the wide long-on boundary on the second ball of the ninth over from Kuldeep Yadav to bring up 50 runs for SRH with a maximum. SRH 59/2 (9.1 overs)

 

26 September 2020, 20:14 PM

David Warner and Manish Pandey are currently batting at the crease at their respective scores of 34 and 10 as SunRisers Hyderabad are inching closer to the 50-run mark against the Dinesh Karthik-led side.The SRH had earlier ended the Powerplay at 40 for the loss of one wicket. SRH 49/1 (8 overs)

26 September 2020, 20:04 PM

Good last two overs for SunRisers Hyderabad as they added 16 runs in it. Manish Pandey got off the mark by a front foot pull over midwicket on the fourth ball of the fifth over from Shivam Mavi for a maximum. Skipper David Warner (27), on the other hand, is currently looking good at the crease. SRH 40/1 (6 overs)

26 September 2020, 19:57 PM

Manish Pandey is the new batsman in for SRH !

26 September 2020, 19:57 PM

WICKET!! Pat Cummins gave an early breakthrough to Kolkata Knight Riders by bowling out SRH opener Jonny Bairstow cheaply for five runs on the final ball of the fourth over. The England wicketkeeper-batsman had also survived a dismissal on the fifth delivery.SRH  24/1 (4 overs)

26 September 2020, 19:45 PM

Openers David Warner (6) and Jonny Bairstow (2) have made a slow start to SunRisers Hyderabad's innings as they added eight runs in the first two overs. Warner got off the mark by crunching the first ball of Sunil Narine's over to long-off's right to pick up two runs, while Bairstow flicked the last ball of the first over to mid on's right to open the account with a single. SRH 8/0 (2 overs)

26 September 2020, 19:34 PM

Skipper David Warner and birthday boy Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin SRH innings. Sunil Narine opens the attack for KKR. 

26 September 2020, 19:22 PM

KKR have made two changes in their Playing XI. Nagarkoti and Varun come in for Nikhil Naik and Sandeep Warrier. 

 

26 September 2020, 19:15 PM

SunRisers Hyderabad have made three changes in their Playing XI. Mohammad Nabi has been brought in place of Mitchell Marsh.Wriddhiman Saha and Khaleel Ahmed replace Vijay Shankar and Sandeep Sharma.

 

26 September 2020, 19:11 PM

Lineups:

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

SunRisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (capt), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

 

26 September 2020, 19:04 PM

SunRisers Hyderabad win the toss, opt to bat first against KKR!

26 September 2020, 18:58 PM

The toss for the match will take place shortly!

26 September 2020, 18:57 PM

The players of the SunRisers Hyderabad have arrived at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium for the match.

 

