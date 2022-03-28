Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG 2022 Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat LSG by 5 wickets

28 March 2022, 23:52 PM That's it for tonight. Thank you for joining, we will be back again tomorrow night for another IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

28 March 2022, 23:26 PM Gujarat Titans 161/5 (19.4) beat Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants with 5 wickets inhand in a nail-biting matchup between the two new franchises. David Miller 30 (21), Hardik Pandya 33 (28), Matthew Wade 30 (29) and Rahul Tewatia 40 (24) played wonderfully to guide GT past LSG. GT- 161/5 (19.4 Overs), LSG- 158/6 (20 Overs)

28 March 2022, 23:10 PM MILLER GONE! Momentum shifts towards Lucknow as David Miller departs for 30 off 21 balls in a crucial moment of the match. Avesh Khan gets the wicket LSG were desperately searching for. GT- 138/5 (17.3 Overs), Tewatia 32 (18), GT need 21 runs off 15 ball

28 March 2022, 23:05 PM LSG in TROUBLE! Lucknow Super Giants in big trouble as Tewatia & Miller complete 50-run partnership with some fiery batting skills. Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda taken to the cleaners by both the left-handers. Gujarat Titans need 29 runs in 18 balls to win. GT- 130/4 (17 Overs), Miller 22 (18) & Tewatia 32 (18)

28 March 2022, 22:47 PM GT need 68 runs in 30 balls Responsibilty on David Miller and Rahul Tewatia's shoulders as Gujarat Titans need 68 runs in 5 overs. Lucknow Super Giants with some tight fielding and bowling till now with Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda. GT- 91/4 (15 Overs), Miller 10 (14) & Tewatia 6 (10)

28 March 2022, 22:42 PM OUT! Matthew Wade departs for 30 off 29 balls as Deepak Hooda gets a wicket in his first over. HUGE BLOW for Gujarat Titans, Rahul Tewatia walks in at no.6 to join David Miller in the chase. GT- 79/4 (12 Overs), Tewatia 1 (1) & Miller 3 (5)

28 March 2022, 22:35 PM PANDYA gets PANDYA! Krunal Pandya gets Hardik Pandya out for 33 off 28 balls. Gujarat Titans loose their skipper at a crucial moment as Hardik gets caught at deep extra cover by Manish Pandey. GT- 72/3 (10.2 Overs), Wade 1 (3)

28 March 2022, 22:23 PM Pandya & Wade complete 50-RUN PARTNERSHIP Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade keeping Gujarat Titans hopes alive with some smart batting, the right and left-hand combination complete 50-run partnership. Lucknow Super Giants looking to get a wicket as both the batters get comfortable. GT- 66/2 (9.2 Overs), H Pandya 32 (26) & Wade 22 (21)

28 March 2022, 22:06 PM GT- 44/2 (6 Overs) Gujarat Titans finish powerplay with 44 runs after losing both their openers. Captain Hardik Pandya alongside Matthew Wade taking charge of the innings now. Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack for LSG. H Pandya 19 (15) & Wade 14 (12)

28 March 2022, 21:55 PM OUT! Chameera STRIKES again! Vijay Shankar departs for 4 off 6 balls. Gujarat Titans in deep trouble as they loose early wickets in chase. GT-25/2 (3 Overs), Wade 5 (4) & Pandya 10 (5)

28 March 2022, 21:25 PM GILL GONE! HUGE BLOW to Gujarat Titans as opener Shubman Gill removed by right-arm bowler Dushmantha Chameera for a duck. Lucknow Super Giants get the start they were looking for. GT- 5/1 (0.3 Over)

28 March 2022, 21:25 PM LSG- 158/6 (20 Overs) Lucknow Super Giants put up runs on board, thanks to the efforts from Deepak Hooda, Debutant Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya. Gujarat Titans started the game well but lost the grip when Hooda & Badoni took charge. LSG scored 49 runs in the last 5 overs.

28 March 2022, 21:06 PM SHAMI completes SPELL Mohammed Shami completes his spell for 25/3, Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a challenging total. Great batting by the youngster Ayush Badoni so far as he closes in on FIFTY. LSG- 139/5 (18 Overs), Badoni 45 (35) & K Pandya 14 (9)

28 March 2022, 20:51 PM RASHID STRIKES! LBW Deepak Hooda 55 (41), HUGE BLOW to LSG as dangerman Hooda removed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Ayush Badoni still on the crease for Lucknow as Gujarat Titans get the wicket they were looking for. LSG- 116/5 (16 Overs), Badoni 35 (30)

28 March 2022, 20:41 PM HOODA COMPLETES FIFTY Deepak Hooda rescues Lucknow Super Giants with some mighty hitting as he completes his half-century in just 36 balls, with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Ayush Badoni on the other still going slow and needs to pick up pace. LSG- 89/4 (14 Overs), Hooda 51 (38) & Badoni 13 (22)

28 March 2022, 20:33 PM HOODA pushing for RUNS Deepak Hooda pushing for runs as he attacks Hardik Pandya and manages to hit 2 boundaries in his over. Ayush Badoni on the other end still looking to settle in, leg-spinner Rashid Khan giving a tough time to both the batters. LSG- 63/4 (12 Overs), Hooda 27 (29) & Badoni 10 (19)

28 March 2022, 20:20 PM Hooda & Badoni GO SLOW Deepak Hooda & Ayush Badoni steady the innings for Lucknow Super Giants as they try to recover after losing quick wickets. Gujarat Titans had a chance to remove Hooda but dropped him at point as the catch was very difficult/ LSG- 42/4 (9 Overs), Hooda 12 (18) & Badoni 4 (12)

28 March 2022, 20:10 PM LSG try to STEADY INNINGS Lucknow Super Giants steady their innings as they Gujarat Titans bowling takes 4 quick wickets. LSG responsibilty on the shoulders of Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni as they face Lockie Ferguson and Hardik Pandya. LSG- 33/4 (7 Overs), Hooda 5 (12) & Badoni 3 (9)

28 March 2022, 19:57 PM SHAMI ON FIRE! Mohammed Shami removes Manish Pandey for his 3rd wicket of the night. Three in three so far for Shami as he takes Gujarat Titans to a dream start in the IPL. Pandey bowled in by the right-arm pacer. LSG- 29/4 (5 Overs), Deepak Hooda 4 (3) & Ayush Badoni 0 (3)

28 March 2022, 19:53 PM OUT! Shubman Gill takes a stunning catch to remove Even Lewis 10 (9), Varun Aaron gets his first wicket of the match. Lucknow Super Giants in big trouble as they keep losing wickets quickly. LSG- 20/3 (3.3 Overs)

28 March 2022, 19:38 PM TWO-IN-TWO FOR SHAMI! Mohammed Shami takes 2 wickets in two overs as he knocks over Quinton De Kock after KL Rahul. Both the openers of LSG removed by the right-arm fast bowler. LSG- 14/2 (3 Overs), Evin Lewis 6 (5)

28 March 2022, 19:32 PM SHAMI STRIKES! KL Rahul GONE! Mohammed Shami removes Lucknow Skipper on the very FIRST BALL! Umpire said not out but Hardik Pandya took the review and it proved right. LSG- 1/1 (0.2 Overs), Even Lewis 1 (1) & de Kock 0 (1)

28 March 2022, 19:07 PM Captains' speak KL Rahul: I think it is pretty straightforward when you play in Wankhede, everyone wants to bowl first. The dew plays a big part in the second innings but the wicket remains the same throughout 40 overs. It is our first game and it is important to go out there and enjoy ourselves, put a good total on the board. Just 3 overseas players: Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Chameera. Hardik Pandya: We are going to bowl. First game we want to see how exactly the wickets are playing and keeping the dew factor as well. We wanted to see, assess and go through from there. Lockie, Wade, Rashid and Miller are the four foreigner players.

28 March 2022, 19:02 PM LSG vs GT Playing 11 Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

28 March 2022, 18:18 PM Toss News Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will field first

28 March 2022, 17:53 PM Who will open with Shubman Gill for GT? The question now on everyone’s mind is who will open the batting with Gill. The Titans have a couple of options in wicketkeepers to pair with Gill. Check out the probables here.

28 March 2022, 17:43 PM IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Pitch Report, Key points, Weather Updates All you need to know about today's IPL match - click here to read.

28 March 2022, 17:34 PM Dream 11 GT vs LSG Having trouble finding the right fantasy 11 for today's IPL 2022 match between GT and LSG. We have got you covered. Check out the best XI here.