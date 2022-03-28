IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Pitch Report, Key points, Weather Updates: All you need to know about today's IPL match

A historic day awaits IPL fans in the 15th edition of the league as two new teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - are going to take each other on in their first-ever clash at the Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

Hardik Pandya, who played earlier for Mumbai Indians, will be leading Titans and this is the first match for him as the captain of any cricket team.

His rival is his good friend KL Rahul, who is captaining the Lucknow side. Rahul has led Punjab Kings in the past two editions without much success and will be looking to set things right when he begins a fresh journey with LSG.

LSG vs GT Pitch Report

The Match 4 of IPL 2022 between LSG and GT is being played at Wankhede cricket stadium where the run-scoring was difficult in the first match of the season between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The pitch is slower in nature as compared to other two stadiums - Brabourne and DY Patil stadium. The batters need to spend some time in the middle and when settled, can get going to play some shots.

Key points

The teams that chase at Mumbai win most number of times. Since 2020, there have been 20 T20s played here and 14 timesthe team which wins has won the contest.

Hardik Pandya is just two sixes away from hitting 100 sixes in IPL.

Weather Updates

First thing, first: There is going to be no rain interruption in the game as Accuweather predicts no rainfall in the evening. But the weather is going to be challenging for the cricketers as it is going to be extremely hot in Mumbai even during evenings and night.