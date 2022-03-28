GT vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT vs LSG IPL Match No. 4 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST March 28

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 sees debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) throw their hat into the ring. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, led by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, respectively, will aim to start with a bang when they take on each other on Monday (March 28).

Deriving the formula from Chennai, Mumbai and of late, Delhi, Lucknow have created a strong pool of Indian players. They have a captain as well as a swashbuckling opener in Rahul who makes for a rock-solid pairing with Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, with a possible number three in Manish Pandey, and a lower-order hitter in Deepak Hooda.

Other notable Indian players include all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, seamer Avesh Khan and spirited leggie Ravi Bishnoi.

One of the biggest plus points for Gujarat has been assembling a high-quality bowling attack. They have express pace in Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph, while Mohammed Shami could be probing with his line and length. In the spin department, they have a world-class leggie in Rashid Khan, a handy off-spinner in Jayant Yadav and a promising left-arm spinner in the domestic circuit, R. Sai Kishore.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match No. 4

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 28th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

GT vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Manish Pandey, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

GT vs LSG Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore/ Pradeep Sangwan

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra / Krishnappa Gowtham, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera / Andrew Tye