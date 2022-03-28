LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Probably Playing XI: Will Wriddhiman Saha open with Shubman Gill, who will be LSG foreign stars?

Indian Premier League (IPL) newbies Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will face off in Match No. 4 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 28). Hardik Pandya’s Titans will be up against his close friend KL Rahul’s side with both teams looking to start off in the T20 league on a winning note.

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were the draft picks of both the new teams with LSG shelling out Rs 17 crore for Rahul and Titans paying Rs 15 crore to Hardik. Apart from this, the Gujarat team opted for skipper Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crores) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crores). Lucknow signed up Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.20 crores) and youngster Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crores) apart from Rahul.

The question now on everyone’s mind is who will open the batting with Gill. The Titans have a couple of options in wicketkeepers Wriddhiman Saha or Matthew Wade. Vijay Shankar, David Miller, skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia are expected to make up their middle-order.

Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and R Sai Kishore should be handling the bowling duties for the Gujarat side.

For Lucknow, South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is expected to open the innings with skipper Rahul. LSG will miss the services of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, as a result will rely on Evin Lewis and Andrew Tye as their foreign recruits.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 4

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 28, 7:30 PM IST onwards

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney + Hotstar

Probable Playing XIs for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, R Sai Kishore

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan