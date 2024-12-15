Live Updates | WPL Auction 2025: Action To Start At 3 PM

WPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: The Women's Premier League 2025 mini-auction is set to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday. A total of five teams will look to add good players to bolster their squad for the third edition of the tournament one last time. There are only 19 slots left to be filled as most of the teams retained players from last season. Each franchise enters the auction with a different purse. Gujarat Giants have the largest purse of ₹4.4 crore, while Delhi Capitals have the smallest with ₹2.5 crore.

Follow all the live updates of WPL Auction 2025 Here