Live Updates | WPL Auction 2025: Action To Start At 3 PM
WPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: The Women’s Premier League Auction 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, December 15 and it will start from 3:00 PM IST.
Trending Photos
WPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: The Women's Premier League 2025 mini-auction is set to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday. A total of five teams will look to add good players to bolster their squad for the third edition of the tournament one last time. There are only 19 slots left to be filled as most of the teams retained players from last season. Each franchise enters the auction with a different purse. Gujarat Giants have the largest purse of ₹4.4 crore, while Delhi Capitals have the smallest with ₹2.5 crore.
Follow all the live updates of WPL Auction 2025 Here
WPL Auction 2025 Live: Hello
Hello Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to ZEE News' live coverage of the WPL 2025 auction. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.